Isaac Fayose has reacted to a video showing Cubana Chiefpriest kneeling to greet Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima

In the clip, Fayose mocked Chiefpriest’s actions, calling him various names and ridiculing him.

He also drew a comparison between Cubana Chiefpriest and Seyi Vodi, who was similarly visited by the vice president

Isaac Fayose has blasted Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest, after a picture of him kneeling to greet the Vice President of Nigeria surfaced online.

The businessman had visited Kashim Shettima in Abuja and shared a video of his visit. Later, more pictures from the visit appeared online.

Isaac Fayose calls Cubana Chiefpriest names over picture with Kashim Shettima. Photo cresdit@cubanachiefpriest/@seyivodi/@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

In a video reacting to the celebrity barman’s gesture, Fayose stated that Cubana Chiefpriest lacks integrity.

He emphasized the vast difference between having integrity and lacking it, describing Cubana Chiefpriest’s action as that of a puppy kneeling down.

Fayose accused Chiefpriest of having no credible track record and claimed that no one had known him over the past seven years.

He further asserted that Cubana Chiefpriest was seeking protection because the source of his wealth is unclear.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Isaac Fayose's video. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose compares Chiefpriest to Seyi Vodi

In the recording, Fayose compared Cubana Chiefpriest to celebrity fashion designer Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, who was recently seen with the Vice President.

According to Fayose, Seyi Vodi did not kneel to greet the Vice President and has a solid track record and integrity.

Offering advice to his followers, Isaac urged them to work hard and uphold integrity in all their endeavours.

Recall that another celebrity, Deeone, also criticised Cubana Chiefpriest over his actions.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@jay_sleeky_sleeky commented:

"Shake that table well baba."

@henryoszil shared:

"isaacfayoseoriginal_ no mind anywhere belle face eyes service guy person way no fit kneel down for his own brother called Obi they claim one respect like he has one lol instead of saying his looking for political appointment

@alpha_relentless reacted:

"Omo, @cubana_chiefpriest really worked o. Nobody even knew about Cubana like that if not for CP. He’s the one that brought Cubana to social media. When he was working, we all saw it. I won’t lie — he worked so hard that Cubana later took him to China to meet the manufacturers. "

@ice_veekey stated:

"I don dey hear chiefpriest even before Obi , that guy managed that brand well. Sir may be you were not current before."

@general_tental said:

"Ha baba but few days ago you got mad at D1 for almost same reason. anyways."

@bugzydvinci shared:

"Na Man talk you talk so, children no go understand."

@cubana_chiefpriest commented:

"My brother take am easy, life no hard like that, it’s all love let God take the lead, na that thing wey you brother don chop dey hungry me if na down I go kneel get am I go kneel scatter."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple. Fans were impressed by his gesture, and they hailed him over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng