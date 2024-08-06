APC supporter Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile has taken to his official Twitter page, where he wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The comedian penned a lengthy note where he praised the president for the great work done so far

He also thanked Tinubu for stopping the exchange rate arbitrage that was enriching the masses

Nigerian comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan, who recently bagged a political appointment, made headlines following his online post on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Seyi Law, a supporter of the All Progressive Congress, went on Elon Musk's platform, X, to share a post directed at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Law tells Tinubu to ignore protesters. Credit: @iamasiwajubat, @seyilaw

Source: Instagram

According to the past shared on Twitter, Seyi Law appreciated the president's tremendous work since he emerged victorious in the 2023 general elections.

He thanked him for "stopping the exchange rate arbitrage that was enriching the masses".

Seyi Law wrote in parts:

"Asiwaju, thank you for stopping the exchange rate arbitrage that was enriching a few of us and the fuel subsidy. Now, let's get more policies that will better our lives at the grassroots. Your Excellency, forget about those sponsoring the protest and engage your young population in dialogue. You can't afford to fail."

Read full post here:

It is no news that Nigerians have marked a 10-day protest against hunger and bad governance. However, detractors believe that the protests are being sponsored.

Internet users blast Seyi law over post

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

@DerickDeci:

"Sense has followed you your entire life but you’ve been faster."

@princessluna237:

"Oga, If your IQ were any lower we'll be watering you twice every week."

@Espelbengz:

"Tinubu must get things right at all cost, No room for failure, one year is however not enough to start heaping all of our past problems on him!"

@ally11:

"Sense unfollowed you."

@JB_Shares:

"The hustle is real."

@KingKolawole:

"That title Jagaban of Africa is not for nothing - get your popcorn & Fanta it's going to be a long night."

@chiukwujioke:

"Stop deceiving yourself Egbon Seyi. This Government is a failure."

@crownbeetalks:

"Political mugun dey advice."

