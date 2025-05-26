Cubana Chiefpriest has responded to the backlash he faced following his visit to the Vice President of Nigeria

In a post on his Instagram story, he slammed his critics, saying they were merely complaining about his actions

He also shared a picture of himself and his wife kneeling before the Vice President, emphasising his loyalty

Businessman Pascal Okechukwu has responded to criticism he faced for kneeling during his visit to Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The celebrity bar man visited the Vice President and knelt to greet him, sharing a video of the visit that sparked significant backlash.

In a post on his Instagram story, he said people were upset over his picture. He added that he is a loyal person and considers the Vice President like a father.

Pascal also shared more pictures from his previous visits to the Vice President.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks about himself and his wife

In the post, he shared a picture of himself and his wife kneeling before the Vice President. Cubana Chiefpriest noted that it wasn’t only him who knelt; his wife also followed suit and knelt with him to greet the Vice President.

He also shared a photo of himself, his wife, and Seyi Vodi during their visit with the Vice President a few years ago.

Celebrities who criticised Cubana Chiefpriest

Several celebrities reacted to the pictures of Cubana Chiefpriest and the Vice President.

Isaac Fayose and reality star Deeone blasted the businessman over his gesture towards Nigeria’s number two citizen.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the response that Cubana Chiefpriest to his critics. Here are comments about it below:

@nuella__reacted:

"I dey wait for Helen sha. Na long episode e go be."

@mr_anonymous4735 shared:

"Very empty human being. Everything is not about money!! Remove money from most people and they are as empty as they come."

@prankhottiee commented:

"If you’re not loyal to these men they will frustrate your business."

@officialmaxwelllegacy said:

"Helen’s prayers are working indeed! Cuz what is this."

@anaegbuachara_gerald stated:

"Make then cry well well. As if , they wouldn’t do the same if they have the same opportunity. The country is not getting any better at all , find way survive or fix yourself or keep crying."

@callmeamyrah commented:

"Survival of the fitness. God sink bad and corrupt people in the plaques of destruction as you did Pharoah."

@chiomaaghara said:

"Is possible this man want to run for Imo state governorship 2027."

@offsetglobalmerchandise wrote:

"Noise making chief priest alias Pascal Okechukwu, make you no go settle your Kenya woman baby mama wey."

Cubana Chiefpriest drags Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had reacted to the post made by Tonto Dikeh about someone refusing to do DNA.

In a post on his Instagram story, he called the actress some unprintable names and shared what linked them together.

Fans in the comment section shared their observation about Cubana Chiefpriest as they advised him to do a DNA test.

