While Nigerians were trying to understand the situation between Music icon 2baba and his estranged wife Annie, actor Ijoba Lande came forward to accuse his wife Dara of numerous cheating scandals

The Afrobeats superstar announced separation from the mum of two and revealed that they were working on a divorce

Legit.ng recounts the top trending that dominated the first quarter of 2025, from 2baba to the viral NYSC girl who criticised Tinubu’s government and many others

The first quarter of 2025 is over as the second begins, and it feels like a lot has happened in the space of these three months.

Of course, we can’t deny the fact that the Nigerian social media space is a chaotic venture with various groundbreaking stories stumbling on each other every moment of the day.

Today, Legit.ng looks at the top new stories that trended in these couple of weeks that ushered us into 2025. From 2baba’s marriage saga, Burna Boy’s Lambo for Lamba saga, Senator Natasha’s allegation, and so much more.

2baba and Annie’s marriage

Nigerians were taken aback when music legend 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idbia, ended his long admired union union to Annie on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

In a brief social media statement, he announced that he and Annie, his wife of over 12 years, had separated.

Though the post was then deleted, with the claim that his account had been hacked, the singer released a video claiming that he was the one who wrote the original post.

Meanwhile, a close source to the estranged couple exclusively told Punch that some members of the singer's crew were upset that he made the information public at the time. According to the insider, to mitigate the damage, they had to imply that his account had been hacked.

Days after 2baba made the shocking announcement, videos and pictures of him with an Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, began to flood the internet, fuelling romance rumours.

Truth or Dare: Ijoba Lande accuses estranged wife

A highly contentious video emerged online in the early hours of Monday, March 3. Kehinde Ganiyu Morufu, also known as Ijoba Lande, a content producer and performer, has made alarming charges against his wife of four years, Darasimi (Dara), accusing her of serial infidelities.

In the video, Ijoba Lande spoke openly about his amazement and sadness, revealing that he had complete trust in his wife and never suspected her of cheating. But by the summer of 2024, a sense of dread had crept in.

“To be sincere, I never suspected her of cheating at first. I used to swear it was impossible. But I began to suspect something around June or July 2024 when she started avoiding intimacy. By December, I confirmed my fears,” Ijoba Lande said.

Mary Gold, a Nigerian socialite and content producer who was mentioned in the controversy, admitted to connecting Ms Dara to Baba Tee.

During a live TikTok session, she disclosed that she accompanied Ms Dara to Baba Tee's house, and the two played Truth or Dare.

“I did not tell Baba Tee I was bringing a friend. They started playing Truth or Dare, and Dara dared Baba Tee to have sex with her. I was in the kitchen listening to music before falling asleep.”

She denied setting up the affair and stated that Baba Tee had since blocked her.

Senator Natasha Akpoti accuses Godswill Akpabio

Nigerian senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, of sexual harassment.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the claim in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, February 28.

The senator recounted an incident that occurred on December 8, 2023, when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio's residence in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

During the visit, she claimed that the Senate President held her hand, led her around his home, and then made unwanted advances on her, even in front of her husband.

Following that, Nigerian lawmakers suspended the senator for six months after she filed a petition.

Some senators argued that her penalty should be reduced to three months, but the majority opted to maintain the six-month ban proposed by the ethics committee.

Burna Boy’s Lambo for Lamba

On Thursday, March 1, a leaked voice note surfaced with reports that Burna Boy failed to keep his promise to give Sophia a Lamborghini following an alleged bedroom meeting.

The voice note featured Sophia and her cousin discussing social media influencer Ama Reginald.

Sophia claimed in the alleged recordings that her friend Ama encouraged her to take Burna Boy seriously because he was known for lavishly showering women with expensive gifts.

In another recording, Sophia described how her conversations with Burna Boy resulted in a personal encounter, stating that he offered to pay for her Lamborghini Urus but failed to keep the promise.

Sophia also blamed Ama for not forcing Burna Boy's companion, Manny, to remind the musician of his vow.

Burna Boy, however, reacted to the claims in an Instagram Story post. The Afrobeats star composed a diss track using Nigerian Pidgin. Burna Boy demanded to know why a certain person was shouting and questioned if it was because of a Lamborghini.

NYSC girl Raye condemns government

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member based in Lagos, Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, cried out over the state of the country.

In a video on TikTok she criticised President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s economic situation and also lamented the environmental condition of Lagos state.

Raye described Lagos a “smelling state”, while dishing out her grievances as a corper.

It was reported that Raye received threats from NYSC personnel after criticising the government, sparking debate over free speech and citizens' rights in a democracy.

Prominent Nigerians and politicians weighed into the matter as they shared conflicting views on the situation.

After much tension online, Ray released a statement condemning the words she used and expressed her regrets.

Achalugo and Odogwu Pararan

For the past several days, social media has been buzzing with reactions regarding filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli's latest film, Love in Every Word.'

The film went viral on social media, sparking discussions on love, chemistry, and the impact of a soft-spoken yet intriguing lead actress and former Big Brother Naija star, Bam Bam (Bamike Olawunmi), who co-starred with colleague Uzor Arukwe.

Omoni Oboli's Love in Every Word effectively examines this emotional rollercoaster, telling a narrative of unexpected romance, a toxic workplace, and the irresistible pull of the heart.

The film follows Chioma, a beautiful and ambitious working-class lady in Lagos who falls for Obiora, a man who embodies none of the virtues she seeks in a spouse but instead reflects the traits she despises in her father.

