A Nigerian lady who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination four times shared her 2026 result on social media

She explained that she had struggled with her memory and understanding of subjects during her previous attempts at the exam

The lady posted a screenshot of her scores in English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry to show her latest performance

A young Nigerian lady, identified as @kadarakahira on TikTok, has celebrated her 2026 UTME result after four years of attempting the entrance examination.

The student took to the video-sharing platform to display her scores and open up about her long journey toward academic success.

A lady posts the result of her fourth UTME. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

UTME candidate shares challenges with memory

In her emotional post, she revealed that she was never a "naturally brilliant" student and had to deal with memory issues while studying.

She stated that she often forgot what she read and felt stuck while her peers seemed to find studying easier.

The lady mentioned that she used to cry in secret and felt scared that she would never make it because of her struggles to answer questions.

Finding a study method

According to the candidate, her breakthrough came when she discovered the specific study method that worked for her learning style.

She noted that while her score might appear small to others, it represented a major victory for her.

The result she shared showed she scored 61 in Use of English, 67 in Physics, 56 in Biology, and 76 in Chemistry, totalling 260.

The TikTok user said:

"This score might look small to some people, but to me… it means everything. There were times I felt stuck in life. No matter how much I studied, it felt like I was still failing. I cried when no one was watching because I was scared I wouldn’t make it."

See her TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @kadarakahira's post below:

Gentlelounge 67 said:

"Congratulations. well done dear. what course?"

callmedestiny06 said:

"Jamb don tire to Dey see your name na why dem just let u go nothing like hard work."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng