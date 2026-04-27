Breaking: Tight Security, Journalists Barred, as Court Finally Begins Trial Of Alleged Coup Plotters
- Six alleged coup suspects were arraigned under heavy security as trial proceedings commenced in court
- Journalists were barred from entering the courtroom, raising concerns over transparency in the handling of the case
- The court had yet to rule on the bail application filed by the six defendants as proceedings continued
FCT, Abuja - The trial of six individuals accused of allegedly plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu began on Monday, April 27, under tight security, with journalists barred from accessing the courtroom.
The restriction has raised concerns over transparency, especially as the case was not officially declared a secret trial.
Heavy security presence as suspects appear in court
The accused persons were escorted into the courtroom amid a strong security presence as proceedings commenced, Punch reported.
Court officials did not provide immediate clarification on why members of the press were denied entry, leaving judicial correspondents uncertain about the direction of the hearing.
Media exclusion raises transparency concerns
Journalists covering the judiciary were left outside the courtroom, with limited information available regarding the initial proceedings, including the status of a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendants, Channels Television reported.
The lack of access has sparked questions about openness in a case of significant national interest.
Bail application awaits judicial consideration
At the time of filing this report, the bail application for the six accused persons had yet to be determined by the court.
Further details are expected as the proceedings continue.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944