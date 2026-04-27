Six alleged coup suspects were arraigned under heavy security as trial proceedings commenced in court

Journalists were barred from entering the courtroom, raising concerns over transparency in the handling of the case

The court had yet to rule on the bail application filed by the six defendants as proceedings continued

FCT, Abuja - The trial of six individuals accused of allegedly plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu began on Monday, April 27, under tight security, with journalists barred from accessing the courtroom.

The restriction has raised concerns over transparency, especially as the case was not officially declared a secret trial.

Tight Security, Journalists Barred, as Court Finally Begins Trial Of Alleged Coup Plotters

Source: Facebook

Heavy security presence as suspects appear in court

The accused persons were escorted into the courtroom amid a strong security presence as proceedings commenced, Punch reported.

Court officials did not provide immediate clarification on why members of the press were denied entry, leaving judicial correspondents uncertain about the direction of the hearing.

Media exclusion raises transparency concerns

Journalists covering the judiciary were left outside the courtroom, with limited information available regarding the initial proceedings, including the status of a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendants, Channels Television reported.

The lack of access has sparked questions about openness in a case of significant national interest.

Bail application awaits judicial consideration

At the time of filing this report, the bail application for the six accused persons had yet to be determined by the court.

Further details are expected as the proceedings continue.

Source: Legit.ng