Mr and Mrs Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor have been trending online after their latest photos at Omega Power Ministry surfaced

The couple reportedly donated about 200 chairs to the church during the thanksgiving celebrating their wedding

Massive reactions followed the video as many Nigerians commented on the changes noticed in Aboy

Mr and Mrs Elijah Chibuzor went viral online after photos from a recent service at Omega Power Ministry began circulating.

The cleric Apostle Chibuzor shared photos on his Facebook page showing the couple during their thanksgiving for their wedding.

Autistic boy Aboy and wife trend online after OPM church donation photos. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Latest photos of Mr and Mrs Aboy Chibuzor

Apostle Chibuzor stated that the couple had contributed 200 chairs to the OPM Church that day.

The donation took place during the celebration held to mark their widely-circulated marriage.

Viewers who saw the photos reacted strongly and commented on the visible transformation in the husband.

Many users talked about the development they observed in his appearance and demeanour since earlier public appearances.

Aboy, an autistic young man, is the adopted son of the OPM General Overseer, Chibuzor Chinyere.

The General Overseer had earlier looked for a woman willing to marry him for some benefits, and Mrs Elijah had agreed to the arrangement.

During the thanksgiving service, the couple presented the chairs to the ministry for the success of their wedding celebration.

The donated items were intended for use by the congregation.

New photos of Aboy Chibuzor and his wife. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as Aboy and wife donated chairs

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Christian said:

"Aboy, the only man that is married without knowing his in-laws or the wife kinsman."

Ubong Udo said:

"Omo, Aboy is the hottest guy in town. Has everything a young man should boast of, a wife, a house, N10m (liquid cash intact), a car and everything. God indeed is wonderful."

Happiness Johnson said:

"Wait ooo! Is this really aboy? See as him don had flesh com fine join nah. Madam u are really doing ur duty very well and God bless u sir opm."

Blessed said:

"Are you sure aboy isn't just pretending to be a special child, because I surprise after getting married everything changed just look the composure."

Mercy Phillip said:

"Aboy is maintaining steeze now , no more laughing anyhow again wow miracle no dey tire God of marital settlement."

Obong reacted:

"Aboy don dey get sense small small after eaten fruits from the garden of Eden."

Simeon added:

"When should we be expecting a baby from Aboy and his lovely wife, see matching outfits nah, u guys look wonderful."

Prince Gentle reacted:

"Is the donation on behalf of Aboy or from Aboy? Or Aboy wife made sacrifice with first month salary??"

Martha added:

"Omoh! See Aboy of yesterday, see as wife change am totally, but wait oo Mrs. Aboy make I ask you this question, hope say Aboy know the current balance wey dey for him account, as I dey see you so, your eyes go shine well well for money oo."

See the post below:

Woman marries autistic OPM member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who offered to get married to an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry shared what prompted her decision.

In a video, she disclosed how everything transpired and how she suddenly took the bold step to get married.

Source: Legit.ng