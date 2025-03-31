Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has finally made a big appearance on social media following the rumours trailing her marriage

2baba’s ex-wife took to her official Instagram page to announce her return while also shutting down rumours about her health

Annie Idibia’s video drew the attention of many Nigerians, including Davido, Destiny Etiko and others, who reacted to it

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay Idibia has finally returned to social media in a big way to the joy of her numerous fans. This

On March 31, 2025, 2baba’s estranged wife took to her official Instagram page to tell her numerous followers that she was back.

Annie Idibia reacts to rumours about her health as she makes comeback with impressive video. Photos: @Annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Recall that Annie Idibia raised the concerns of many netizens in January 2025 after 2baba publicly announced that their marriage had ended. Shortly after, the award-winning singer was seen proposing marriage to an Edo state politician, Natasha Osawaru.

Since the news of Annie and 2baba’s separation went viral, several rumours made the rounds of the Nollywood actress battling ill-health, primarily due to an alleged substance addiction. It was claimed that Annie was in rehab and was close to losing her leg because it was going to be amputated, among other bogus claims.

Annie Idibia shuts down rehab rumours

In a new development, the mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a new video, which shut down claims of her leg being amputated and of her being in a critical condition in rehab.

In the clip, Annie Idibia rocked a brown and beige coloured outfit paired with a gold handbag as she stepped out of her house. 2baba’s ex-wife had a big smile on her face as she got into the parked SUV waiting for her.

The Nollywood star moved her legs around in the video to show that it was in good condition before she walked to her car.

Annie also gave a shout-out to her stylist. In her words:

“Okay, I’m styled by Medlin guys.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Annie Idibia shares comeback video

Shortly after Annie posted her video, several netizens were very pleased to see her in good shape, and they took to her comment section to react.

Some of the actress’ celebrity colleagues, such as Davido, Destiny Etiko, Regina Daniels and more, were spotted in the comment section.

Davido and other celebs react to Annie Idibia's comeback video. Photos: @annieidibia1

Davido said:

“ON G.”

Destinyetikoofficial wrote:

“We love you😍😍.”

Regina.daniels wrote:

“Queeeennnnn 🔥.”

Kimahjaiye said:

“MY GIRLLLL! The come back will be revolutionized 🙌🏾.”

Nnekaadams said:

“My gee🔥🔥🔥 you look amazingly beautiful 😍.”

Officialisokenibie wrote:

“I was waiting for that smile Queen ❤️❤️.”

Toyin_abraham said:

“Oshey Omo mi😍😍.”

Majikfingerz_artistry said:

“We about to take over 🙌🙌🙌.”

Charlysangel1 wrote:

“Yesss girl😍.life happens but we all got to keep living 🍷.”

Preshlenas said:

“The only African queen that we know 😍😍.”

Queenmercyatang said:

“My sister is back❤️.”

Beccaszn said:

“The fact that she looks so healthy 😍.”

The_poshlady wrote:

“It's good to see her up and about, I hope she completes her rehab so she can focus on reviving her acting career and her brand.”

Telcar.drive said:

“She looks beautiful 😍 🤩 👌 she should keep shine.”

Annie Idibia spotted with Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, was finally spotted in public after taking time off from public scenes to take care of herself.

A new video of the actress showed she had moved on from the drama as she was seen smiling while conversing with Regina Daniels and her family members.

A clip captured a man happily hugging Annie as he looked excited to see her.

