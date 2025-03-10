Ijoba Lande's ex-wife, Darasimi, has opened up about the adultery allegation levelled against her by the skit maker

She was on a live session with Esabod where she spoke about her relationship with the actor and dragged another actress into it

Fans were not impressed by all she said as they blasted her in the comment section of the post

Darasimi, the estranged wife of skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, better known as Ijoba Lande, has reacted after she was accused of sleeping with Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee.

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had claimed that Baba Tee played a great role in the crash of his marriage. He accused him of sleeping with his wife and rained abuses and curses on him.

During a live session with Esabod, Darasimi shared what happened between her and Baba Tee.

According to the lady, she didn't sleep with Baba Tee but sat on his laps. She asserted that an actress known as Mary Gold dared her with a game, Truth or Dare.

However, before they started the game, she had taken ten shots of alcohol, though she was aware of what she was doing.

Darasimi claimed that Mary Gold asked her to sleep with Baba Tee from behind and the actor went to get his protection. After he came back, he told Mary God to face the wall, and she sat on his laps.

Daarasimi shared her observation about Baba Tee's personal part and stated that it was not strong enough.

Darasimi says she cannot remember all

Esabod and another person challenged Darasimi that Baba Tee had confessed to sleeping with her. However, the woman said she cannot remember all that transpired that day.

She challenged her ex-husband to bring out evidence that she slept around while they were still together.

Darasimi claimed that Mary Gold gave Baba Tee the style she wanted her to do with the actor.

The female skit maker remarked that she was not ready to share the reason she went her separate ways with her husband,

Darasimi also pointed out that her marriage didn't crash as a result of infidelity.

Recall that after Ijoba Lande had cried out about his marriage, he went to apologise to his ex-wife and begged her to come back home.

See the video here:

Fans share reaction about Lande's ex-wife

Netizens reacted to the video of Lande ex-wife speaking. Here are some of the comments below:

@akeemmmm said:

"ijoba_lande1 Shey you know say you no suppose dey call her your wife talkless of ex."

@tiffanyfloydbell27 stated:

"Mary gold and Dara should face each other."

@officialomogoriola wrote:

"I can’t stop laughing this Dara na werey walai iwo iyawo ile doing trash with another can you see sey you be oloriburuku pataki."

@labsitepooh reacted:

"Haa darisimiii sisterhood is not proud of you."

@simbrave said:

"Babatee sha fun ẹ ni doggy lọrọ kan sha."

Baba Tee shares how he met Darasimi

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Baba Tee couldn't bare all Ijoba Lande threw at him over his crashed marriage.

He asked for evidence and dared Lande to say the truth about the controversy.

Baba Tee noted that he had no idea Ijoba Lande was married to Darasimi

