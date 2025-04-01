A family member of Nigerian singer 2baba’s new boo Natasha Osawaru has reacted to the buzz arroaund their relationship

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend’s estranged wife, Annie Idibia, made an enchanting return on social media, gaining the attention of many online

Following that, Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, the aunty of the lawmaker, reacted to Annie’s react post on Instagram, triggering reactions online

It seems that not all members of Natasha Osawaru’s family, the new partner of renowned musician 2baba, are on board with their relationship.

The Edo State lawmaker, a member of the prominent Igbinedion family, has been making headlines ever since Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, publicly expressed his intention to marry her.

Igbinedion’s daughter shows love to Annie Idibia. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @annieidibia1, @omosedei

Source: Instagram

Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, one of the children of the Igbinedion family, has openly opposed their union by publicly supporting 2baba’s estranged wife, Annie.

On Monday, April 31, Legit.ng reported that Annie had shared a striking video and photos to announce her dramatic return to the spotlight.

Interestingly, Gabriella posted those same photos on her Instagram, captioning them with a statement that referred to Annie as a queen.

“The Queen”, she wrote, while tagging Annie’s Instagram account.

See her post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Natasha Osawaru, is out for her hater critics as he shared another latest development in their relationship.

Fans and netizens are buzzing with questions after the Edo State lawmaker flaunted her wedding band, which features dazzling diamond studs.

In a boomerang video, Natasha playfully folded her fingers under her chin, subtly showing the ring. This video surfaced a few hours after the news broke that the Edo star has dumped her father’s name to bear the musician’s name, Idibia.

This was after the Honourable sparked curiosity about their relationship and potential marriage plans following a recent development.

Natasha Osawaru's family member reacts to the Annie Idibia's return. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

A report circulating online revealed that Natasha has made a significant change by dropping her father’s surname in favour of adopting the musician’s last name.

The Edo State lawmaker, who was previously known as Natasha Osawaru, now goes by Natasha IDIBIA on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters.

This move has caught attention as it seems to symbolise Natasha's growing connection to the African Queen’s hit maker.

Netizens react as Igbinedion hypes Annie Iidibia online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

applique_village said:

"Omosede is too mature normally to support Natasha sha…. So am not surprised, not all igbinedions will support her."

fabuloustgold wrote:

"I knew she won't be happy seeing her how Natasha has brought drag to her father's reputable name."

deepcoremelanin wrote:

"The happiest part in all of these for me was the fact that the amputation never happened."

angelaezire wrote:

"Annie please take advantage of the love and support from us and the industry and make it big like May edochie did we are all solidly behind u."

vina_esohe said:

"Why do I feel 2face ll regret his decisions."

madera_hairs reacted:

"From their followers you go know say Annie don pass tubaba 0-1 Annie i stand."

creat.ivezi wrote:

"It will never stop natasha from marrying tuface oh!!!!! D more people drag d one d love de increase."

foxydebra said:

"Natasha is everywhere in the comment section with multiple fake accounts."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

