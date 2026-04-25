BBNaija star Cross Okonkwo and his wife melted hearts with scenes from their wedding celebration

A video captured the beautiful moment, the reality TV star’s bride walked down the aisle with her father

The viral clip also caught Cross’ reaction as he watched his woman in her enchanting bridal outfit

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross Okonkwo, has stirred emotions online after a touching moment from his wedding.

Earlier this week, Cross shared in a sweet Instagram video with his wife that the final leg of their wedding would take place on April 25, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the couple’s ceremony is already underway, and clips from the event have begun trending across social media.

Emotional moment BBNaija Cross watches his bride walk to him. Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

One viral video captured Cross in tears as he watched his wife walk down the aisle with her father. The reality star was visibly overwhelmed, using a handkerchief to wipe his face as emotions took over.

The wedding was graced by several of his BBNaija colleagues, including Erica Nlewedim, Liquorose, Beauty Tukura, Niyi, White Money, and others, who were spotted performing groomsmen duties.

Another clip showed the newlyweds sharing their first kiss as popular clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze, officiated the ceremony.

The heartfelt videos have sparked massive reactions online, with fans and fellow celebrities celebrating the couple’s love story and Cross’s emotional display.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross publicly proclaimed his spiritual reformation via social media, stating that God had arrested him.

Cross stated his devotion to expressing God's glory and love. He noted that a revival was going on in the world.

The reality TV star claimed that God has called him "to do his work and build his kingdom."

Cross urged others to join him in serving God, highlighting the importance of faith and salvation.

"I have been arrested by GOD, moving forward I belong to JESUS CHRIST who is the Savior of the world. He has called me to do his work and build his Kingdom. A lot of revival is happening right now on earth.

"And he wants us as his children to join his agenda. All you need to do is call on him and truly believe that he is your Lord and Savior. And he will answer. My LIFE and CrossNation will represent him and his glory from today till end of time. ❤️ For GOD is LOVE and LOVE is GOD (ICSO).”

Fans celebrate BBNaija Cross and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nellynells__ said:

"Emma can never relate 😂😂😂 nonchalant man in the gutter."

teeto__olayeni said:

"From watching him on the show to after the show till now,He has grown sooooo much and I am so happy for him. May God bless this Union with everything good❤️ 🙏."

thevillagechef said:

"Cross is loved at home. You can tell he’s raised with and in love ❤️ . Love it."

sweet_flowerrr_ said:

"I laugh so much when I see those tears in weddings. It’s not funny, I know but it makes me laugh 😂😂. I know I can’t be the only one 😂😂."

iampeppi_ said:

"The bride is beautiful and regal 😍😍😍😍."

hasse_aa said:

"Turn off when a man cries naaa."

mrzdinma.o said:

"I’m so happy for Cross. Like how he turned a new leaf and now married😍 congrats to the couple."

@PreshAyo25 said:

"Wedding of the week Congratulations to them I love love."

@arike_20 said:

"Cross that likes to catch cruise has finally been caught by love. Seeing him fold like a lawn chair the moment he saw his wifey."

Fans react as BBNaija Cross cries seeing his bride. Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Mbadiwe twins treated to royal welcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe, BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, were treated to a royal welcome by their family members.

The Mbadiwe twins appeared on the reality show as a pair and stayed until the finals and semifinals, to the joy of numerous fans.

Ozee and Ocee were given suitcases filled with money by their family at the welcome party.

Source: Legit.ng