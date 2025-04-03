A Nigerian man in the United States, Innocent Tino, has shared his observations on 2Baba’s new relationship

He claimed the singer was losing his reputation by the day because of his new relationship and advised him on what to do

The man also shared how 2Baba’s actions affected people's perception towards him and his ex, Annie

A Nigerian man in the United States of America, Innocent Tino, has expressed concern about 2Baba’s new relationship.

He shared his observations about how the relationship was affecting the singer's legacy and reputation.

Concerned Nigerian man in US shares how new relationship may affect 2Baba in future.

Source: TikTok

It would be recalled that her musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from his wife, Annie on January 26, 2025.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into rehab, while 2Baba has been spotted in different locations with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

2Baba, also known as 2face or Tuface, was recently spotted with Natasha at the Edo state governorship tribunal, sparking mixed reactions.

Concerned Nigerian man in US shares how new relationship may affect 2Baba in future.

Source: Instagram

Man advises 2Baba on regaining reputation

On his Facebook page, Innocent Tino advised the singer to “wake up” and strategize, so that he wouldn't lose his reputation

He said:

“Seriously, when the name ' Tuface ' criss - cross my mind before all of these saga, it comes with high regard and respect, but right now, he is just like an upcoming musician in my eyes.

“His ex, Annie may not be an Angel in this matter, in fact, she may be the reason he wants out but unfortunately, she is now getting all the love and support from everyone because of the way he handled the matter.

“To me , I felt he allowed his new woman to dictate the whole thing and lost track of it all, and now appeared mean by the treatment people perceived he meted out to Annie , even if it wasn't so.”

He then stated that the singer was losing his reputation and should readjust his strategy or risk becoming forgotten.

His words:

“I really feel concerned because he is one of the legends of Afrobeats . He shouldn't crash out this way by people misunderstanding his moves, or maybe he is the one at fault - only them in the matter knows the true story. Regardless, he is losing his reputation by the day. He needs to re-adjust his strategy, or he would soon be forgotten.”

Reactions trail man's advice to 2Baba

Onyinye Victor Umoren said:

"Natasha has already cover the bottle. They is already finished moving like a house boy to Natasha. I hope he sees your counsel."

@Sweet Franklin said:

"It's a timebomb. Tuface have been in the gutters since during his struggling days after fame."

Ebere Angelo Egede said:

"I swear, dat guy don loose value for my eyes."

Lady hails “new” Annie after social media comeback

In a related story, a Nigerian lady hailed Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media, sharing observations about the actress.

The actress and reality TV star returned to social media two months after 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with his new woman.

The lady hailed the “new” Annie and shared her thoughts on the recent update from the mother-of-two.

