Nigerian renowned singer 2baba’s marriage issue resurfaced online after a recent picture made its way on social media

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover Natasha were seen on the busy streets of Abuja along with a friend

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many worried as they dished out hot takes

Nigerian singer 2baba, born Innocent Idibia, got the internet buzzing after a picture of his recent appearance surfaced online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba's family filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS), stating that he had gone missing.

The singer has been in the news since he announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall that the singer's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, had previously expressed her displeasure with his current relationship, particularly because his divorce from his estranged wife has yet to be finalised.

The recent picture saw the singer posing with his new lover Natasha alongside another woman in the picture.

Reports claimed that the photograph was taken in the capital city of Abuja.

See the picture below:

2baba’s new look spurs reactions

Fans and netizens who came across it expressed disgust at the way the Afrobeats legend presented himself, leaving many to ask questions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lady_boluwatife said:

"Na our legend trouser be like this???"

evebam2023 wrote:

"Look at Tuface trousers, no waist to hold his trousers ni."

symply_jenny4 said:

"2baba is now looking like houseboy."

mandy_ilori reacted:

"How many face this Natasha get sef ? Shuooo she Dey change like chameleon ooh."

betieto wrote:

"Na woman Dey pack go husband house,D tin reach 2baba side him pack go wife house allegedly.Kai😎😜What new Opueh cannot do eh."

house_of_sucre_fashion said:

"Na the tailor wey sew tubaba trouser I Dey find."

official_queen_cassy wrote:

"Hmmmm make I no talk, I no get money for lawsuit😂😂😂 but allegedly wetin be dis?"

thelolagenesis said:

"Omo this picture resemble throwback."

irene_beauty_solutions wrote:

"Chaii ,this man 👨 never chop Afang soup since 🍲 e show for him body."

gozzy_berry said:

"Omo this this babe no fit 2face abeg, na this kind breast she dey show off without bra?? Very anyhow woman."

busayoofficial wrote:

"When she allegedly dressed and going out so nobody allegedly saw her and ask her to change that shoe and wear a bra? Allegedly."

adaeze201919 said:

"He is now officially looking sick,see d trouser ni 😳 plus dere HON dey like person wey dey wear mask ni,how many face she get? Inno get 2face,so Natha,Biko how many face u get.. Allegedly."

nahjuanatu wrote:

"Allegedly it’s like na the honourable name snatched 2face oooh because the woman na zero attraction 0/100 no beauty no attraction no joy our legend don lean finish woman weh Di change like chameleon 1001 face."

Nigerians storm Natasha Osawaru’s Instagram page

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru continued to spur concerns online.

The crisis around the African Queen hitmaker and his new relationship heightened after his mother addressed the public.

Following that, a good number of Nigerians marched to Natasha’s social media page to ask about their idol.

