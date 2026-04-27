Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, has continued to share posts online amid allegations of a marriage crisis

The businessman had unfollowed his wife a few days ago, and fans insisted that there was trouble in their paradise

His actions and online quotes generated reactions among fans, who offered different interpretations of his statements

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has continued to share strange messages online amid allegations of a marriage crisis.

Last week, the businessman unfollowed his wife, Rosy Meurer, as fans feared there was more to his actions online.

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill shares cryptic post in Igbo amid alleged marriage crisis. Photo credit@tontolet@rosyemuerer

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh also took action amid the allegations, as fans reacted to a video of her daughter having lunch with her.

In his post, Churchill shared a quote in the Igbo language. He wrote, “Echi Di Ime,” which means “Tomorrow is pregnant.”

He was also seen eating what looked like yam and enjoying his meal in a calm mood. Churchill appeared relaxed as he enjoyed his food.

Olakunle Churchill's fan hail him as they pray he gets back with Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit@kingandre

Source: Instagram

Reactions from fans about Churchill’s video

Fans were excited after seeing the video, hailing him and saying peace of mind was the best thing he could enjoy at the moment.

A few noted that his quote may not be entirely accurate, as “tomorrow” is already known. They attempted to interpret his message, suggesting that he and his first wife, Tonto Dikeh, might get back together.

Others speculated that his marriage to Rosy Meurer may not last long.

However, a few people supported Rosy, saying Olakunle Churchill’s actions were unfair. According to them, she stood by him during difficult times, and he allegedly left her despite that.

Here is Churchill's Instagram video below:

What fans said about Olakunle Churchill's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the business about tomorrow, amid rumours that his marriage is troubled. Many shared their take on his post. Here are comments below:

@ cintirich21 stated:

"The echi di eme don born ohh, it has given birth to you and your original wife. Our inlaw, i go dey wait for your rossy welcome at Rumuokwuta."

@godsgiftbeads stated:

"Our in law sabi write Igbo, Echi di ime oooo."

@lynda_chioma_anthony_ wrote:

"Make i translate tomorrow is pregnant."

@ toniafamilytv commented:

"We knew that you and Tonto will definitely come back. Omo Rosa come old overnight hiaaa."

@wonder_nma shared:

"Nobody knows tomorrow, but we knew that you and Rosy will not last."

@digitallolo reacted:

"Indeed, that's why you don't have to hurt rosy cos you united with your son, all of them matters, all of them are family till forever, she was their true all your storms, don't forget that sir."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng