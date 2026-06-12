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"This Wasn't the Plan": Nancy Isime Speaks on Hosting Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs
Celebrities

"This Wasn't the Plan": Nancy Isime Speaks on Hosting Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Nollywood star Nancy Isime has revealed her immense heartbreak after hosting the Service of Songs held in honour of her late friend, Alexx Ekubo, in Lagos
  • Legit.ng earlier reported that grieving family members and numerous celebrities gathered at the event on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the beloved movie star
  • Hours later, Nancy Isime shared an emotional note on Instagram, where she described the solemn gathering at the Monarch Event Centre as the hardest hosting job of her entire career

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Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has spoken about the emotional weight of hosting the Service of Songs for her late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

The event took place on Wednesday, June 10, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, where family, friends, and fellow actors gathered to honour the late star.

Nancy Isime reveals her immense pain after hosting the emotional Service of Songs for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Lagos
Nancy Isime describes the tribute event for her late friend Alexx Ekubo as the most difficult task of her career. Photo: nancyisimeofficial/alexxekubo
Source: Instagram

A day after the event, Nancy Isime shared her feelings on Instagram, describing the role as the hardest hosting duty she has ever taken on.

Read also

"Truly a kind man": Lady pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo as large crowd attends service of songs

The actress explained that Alexx Ekubo’s passing was never part of the plan and admitted she could not bring herself to write his name along with “rest in peace”.

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Nancy’s words reflected the deep bond she shared with Alexx, whom she affectionately called “Old 20 Naira”.

Her post was accompanied by an image of the printed programme from the Service of Songs, shared on the night of June 11.

She wrote:

“HARDEST Hosting Gig of my Life! This wasn’t the plan Old 20 Naira, This wasn’t the plan.. But 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and Matthew 5:4 are my assurance. I refuse to put your name and rest in one sentence, I just can’t. I miss you, my Brother💔”

Check out Nancy Isime's post below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nancy Isime has faced heavy criticism for her choice of attire at the service of songs held for Alexx Ekubo.

Nancy Isime arrived at the event in a white gown with a scarf tied across her eyes, a look that many felt was too glamorous for the solemn occasion.

Read also

Details about Alexx Ekubo's wife trend online, where she works and her job role, fans react

The backlash was massive on social media, as netizens argued that her outfit did not match the cultural expectations of dignified dressing at funerals.

Many felt the style distracted from the mood of the gathering, which was meant to honour Ekubo’s life and career.

While the event itself highlighted solidarity within the film industry, Isime’s fashion choice became a talking point, overshadowing her presence at the tribute.

Nollywood star Nancy Isime opens up on her private mourning process and her tribute to the late movie star Alexx Ekubo
Nancy Isime shares a touching message online as she writes about her colleague Alexx Ekubo. Photo: nancyisimeofficial/alexxekubo
Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime explains her silence on Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nancy Isime addressed the questions surrounding her apparent silence following the tragic passing of actor Alexx Ekubo in May 2026.

During a recent interview with Yanga FM, the movie star explained that she chose to mourn her friend privately by using his photograph as her Instagram display picture instead of posting a public tribute.

Nancy Isime described the late actor as a genuine and supportive friend with a great mind, recalling that she was driving when she received the devastating news about his complications from cancer.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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