Natasha Osawaru, popularly known as 2baba’s new boo has continued to make the frontline of blogs amid recent controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state lawmaker buzzed the internet after reports revealed she has changed her maiden name to the singer’s

Amid the recent development, the politician shared a new video of her showing off her wedding ring, igniting questions online

Nigerian music superstar 2baba’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, is out for her hater critics as he shared another latest development in their relationship.

Fans and netizens are buzzing with questions after the Edo State lawmaker flaunted her wedding band, which features dazzling diamond studs.

Natasha Osawaru gives netizens assignment with new rings on her finger. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

In a boomerang video, Natasha playfully folded her fingers under her chin, subtly showing the ring.

This video surfaced a few hours after the news broke that the Edo star has dumped her father’s name to bear the musician’s name, Idibia.

Watch the video below:

Natasha Osawaru continues to trend online. Credit: @nathasaosawaru

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia has finally spoken out amid the noise and commotion that have attended her crashed marriage with 2baba. The entertainment icon returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos.

This has been taken as a sign of new beginnings, with many believing she will bounce back stronger. Recall that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues. Ever since the incident, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean.

Nigerians react to Natasha Osawaru’s wedding rings

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cutie_jullss said:

"But Annie and 2Baba aren’t officially divorced yet so why is Honourable Baddie flaunting wedding bands and answering Mrs Idibia?"

___temitope.o said:

"Honourable wey no get honour."

tianah_jubilee said:

"Make she carry go nawww. Na her trophy be that….. my prayer is that Annie should just stop the intake totally and focus on herself and kids, that should be her greatest achievement."

nikkiee_jay reacted:

"Over used preeeeq na em this mutula Dey desperately wan pepper person wey don chop the preeeeeeeeq since her teenage life."

decencynenye wrote:

"Why do women drive joy in peppering their follow women? May God give us discernment spirit to say no to wrongs and causing others pain.."

comfortmallambb said:

"Juju ekwensu Obasi muoghalu Yuliana chike don get twin sister 😂😂😂😂 desperadooos."

official_lummalki reacted:

"😂😂The man wey you dey flaunt ring because of na man wey be say any reasonable lady go say Tufiakwa for my sister na chaff them remain for you.."

iamninashai wrote:

"If he is married to her, then it's bigamy. Annie should sue for some coins...no time."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

