The entertainment icon returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos. This has been taken as a sign of new beginnings, with many believing she will bounce back stronger.

Recall that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean. Meanwhile, 2Baba has been gallivanting around town with his new fiancé Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a recent development, Annie expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and supporters who have stood by her during the difficult times.

She thanks those who have supported her emotionally and mentally, highlighting the importance of their love and encouragement.

However, what stood out in her post was how she addressed herself with a different surname, perhaps a symbolic act of moving forward after her reported struggles.

She wrote:

“To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system i have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. may the universe continue to be in your favor. God Bless You All. Lots of LOVE.”

See her post below:

Annie Idibia spurs reactions online

toolzo wrote:

"Welcome back ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Looking forward to new and greater things for you. Amen."

healthertainer said:

"Dear Annie Macaulay. You are amazing. You are graceful. You are beautiful. You matter and you are here. "

blessingstimidi said;

Annie Uwana Macaulay! Cheers to new conquests. Uwana Abasi a ya du ye afoo. Song idem ufan ima🫂🫂."

official_ifunanyam wrote:

"He left you at the wilderness but he will meet you at the throne. The love you showered him made him special, now he is just an ordinary guy out there in our eyes, watch and see how you will outgrow him👍 you got this baby girl."

elllagold said:

"I knew you as Annie Macaulay. You were known even before you got married. You are a woman of value, woman of substance, Boss lady, One in a million. King of Queens. Pls do not remove your crown for any man. We love you and you will continue to be relevant. Child of grace."

st.margaretofficial wrote:

"You are beautiful, you are amazing… Forgive yourself and pick up yourself for you and we that believe in you… this is the beginning of greater heights. YOU ARE DIAMOND, shine girl ✨ ✨I pray for you, I pray for great grace made abundant in every facet of your life. May heaven direct your path."

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo made its way on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

