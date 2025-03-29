Nigerian actor Lege Miami and his best friend Seyi Tinubu made the frontline of blogs recently

Nigerian actor Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has gone viral following a recent post featuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The well-known matchmaker shared a video of himself taking a selfie with Seyi, who sat quietly throughout the entire clip.

Lege Miami and Seyi Tinubu's viddeo gets many talking. Credit: @legemiami, @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Lege appeared lively and energetic as he interacted with the politician, while Seyi remained composed, offering a warm smile.

In the caption, the indigenous star expressed his affection for his friend and claimed that the feeling was mutual. He wrote:

“I love my friend my friend love me @seyitinubu.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Lege Miami uniquely celebrated his best friend Seyi Tinubu on his birthday.

The country's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son, added a year to his age on October 13, and fans and celebrities have expressed their goodwill online.

Miami seems to have taken his celebration post extreme with the manner in which he idolized Seyi on his big day.

The Indigenous thespian was spotted almost unclad on the street as he rang a bell to commiserate his bestie's birthday.

Lege, shouting at the height of his voice, noted how close his relationship with Seyi Tinubu is, and he appreciated God for making the celebrant see another year.

Lege Mami and Seyi Tinubu’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

unclemide said:

"Maybe it’s just me but the friendship seems forced. It’s tacky, it’s appalling. Whatever makes him sleep at night anyways."

portharcourt_specials said:

"You don see how men dey behave when they see their fellow men wey get money? Watch this."

atomacoofficial wrote:

"Seyi looks calm and chilled until he talks!! Whenever I see him i remember "They keep coming for my father" They keep coming for our father!!"

abiritomi said:

"See the way this one is doing gum body. Lol this is how some men act like princesses when they see a man richer and influential than them. Always ready to k!ss the rich person’s feet."

chrishidalgo10 wrote:

"Omo make we no lie, low-key everybody want this kind friendship, Legge no go school but a whole president son na him bestie , enjoy urself bro."

mabweddings_ said;

"Lowkey if president son nah my bestie, I go too misbehave make we talk true… no be local govt chairman ooo, nah president 😂 aso rock, Abuja."

mhz_leemah wrote:

"There is always one nuisance in your corner and you don't even know what to do with them then to accept them (example na this lege to Seyi)."

Lege Miami stages anti-hunger protest march

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the thespian countered the nationwide protests in the country. The renowned matchmaker, known to be a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted in a viral video leading a group of young men and women as they spoke against the current unrest.

Recall that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, in various states to decry hunger and economic hardship.

The movement spilled over to the second day, August 2. In his video, which has ignited massive rage online, Lege noted that he and his team strongly believe in the president and are ready to wait patiently for his intentions for the country.

