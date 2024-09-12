Lege Miamii has announced that his baby mama, fondly called Mummy Promise, has been impregnated by her lover

He stated that the incident was so painful that he made a vow about his return to the UK because of what just happened to hm

Lege Miamii further explained that he will not step his feet in the UK until his last days on earth

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miamii, has made a disturbing announcement about his love life.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor, who is close to Seyi Tinubu said that his baby mama has served him breakfast.

Lege Miamiii says he has been served breakfast. Photo credit @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Not only that, the woman known as Mummy Promise was already pregnant for another man under his nose.

Lege Miamii makes a vow

In the post, he promised that he was not going back to the UK anytime soon because of what happened to him.

The matchmaker, who taunted Davido over his wedding also added that he was not ready to set foot on the UK shores till his death.

Lege Miamii shared a lovely picture to accompany his post about his love, life.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Lege Miamii's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor about his love life. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayo_bishi:

"For the sake of your matchmaking divulging this information to the public sounds somehow cos if You couldn’t even manage your baby mama well logically how can I trust you to give me a well behaved match."

@tswaggz_banks:

"A responsible."

@obe_olayinka:

"Lege no get happy home. And he promised you get you happy home dey play."

@temitayoralh:

"Shey na why you go do photoshoot."

@exquisite.hairs:

"That’s a responsible man right there, he saw a responsible Mummy Mercy and kolobi am from ore omo president wa, so because she be baby mama make she no move dey play, president of singles."

@queenieade__joke:

"E pain u bawo, woo lege na boyfriend I Dey find abeg lemme this morning."

@royaltyphotography_:

"Even CEO sef dey chop premium breakfast."

@oomotilewa:

"Even matchmaker dey chop breakfast."

@adeniran.akeem:

"That's a responsible lady who ready for serious relationship."

@omosholape:

"Baby the pregnant is yours, I swear."

Lege Miamii lists prices of matchmaking

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had lured his fans with his juicy hook-up offers.

The actor and content creator was a guest at Wazobia FM not too long ago, and he answered some questions regarding his matchmaking business.

Lege shared that his rates were calculated by age range, and he also revealed the number of people he has matched successfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng