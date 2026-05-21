Presidency dismisses viral claims about changing Nigeria's name and abolishing Sharia law as false and misleading

Government warns against political plots that aim to create unrest ahead of the 2027 elections

Tinubu's administration focuses on economic reforms, urging vigilance against misinformation amid increasing political tensions

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has dismissed a viral report alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to change Nigeria’s name and abolish Sharia law in parts of the country, describing the claims as false and deliberately misleading.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 21, and issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said the report is part of a wider attempt to cause political tension and mislead the public ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Presidency Debunks Report Claiming Tinubu Plans to Change Nigeria's Name, Abolish Sharia Law

Source: Twitter

Presidency dismisses viral constitutional amendment claims

The Presidency stated that there is no truth to suggestions that the administration is preparing constitutional amendments to rename the country to the “United States of Nigeria” or alter existing legal frameworks on Sharia law in the North.

It added that the story, which cited unnamed sources, was fabricated and intended to misinform Nigerians and create unnecessary division within the country.

FG warns of political plot to cause unrest

According to the statement, the report is being circulated by individuals allegedly seeking to destabilise the political environment and generate public disaffection.

The Presidency urged Nigerians to disregard the claims entirely, warning that those behind such narratives are “agents of destabilisation and merchants of disorder.”

The government also refuted claims that President Tinubu intends to transmit a bill referred to as “Project True Federation” to the National Assembly by December 15.

It stressed that no such legislative proposal exists, adding that constitutional amendments cannot be undertaken arbitrarily by the executive.

The Presidency explained that any constitutional review process must pass through strict legislative requirements, including a two-thirds majority approval in both chambers of the National Assembly and ratification by at least 24 State Houses of Assembly.

Tinubu focused on economic reforms, says Presidency

The statement further noted that President Tinubu remains focused on ongoing economic reforms and efforts to improve governance and deliver development outcomes to Nigerians.

It added that the administration is prioritising policies aimed at strengthening the economy and improving living standards rather than engaging in divisive political discussions.

The Presidency cautioned Nigerians to be vigilant against misinformation, particularly as the country moves closer to the election season.

It warned that false and divisive narratives are likely to increase in circulation as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu told to resign

Popular human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has asked President Bola Tinubu to deal with marauding terrorists in the country or resign.

In a terse statement on Monday, May 18, Effiong, a known critic of the Tinubu administration, asked the president to take full responsibility as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to address the myriad security challenges across the country decisively.

Source: Legit.ng