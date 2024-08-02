Nigerian actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, incurred the wrath of his compatriots as he reacted to the ongoing nationwide protest

The movie star, known to be a staunch supporter of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), was seen leading a group of young men

In the video that has since gone viral, Lege could be heard speaking against the protest and drummed support for the president

Nigerian actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, has countered the nationwide protests in the country.

The renowned matchmaker, known to be a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted in a viral video leading a group of young men and women as they spoke against the current unrest.

Lege Miami led youths against the nationwide protest. Credit: @legemamii

Source: Instagram

Recall that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, in various states to decry hunger and economic hardship. The movement spilled over to the second day, August 2.

In his video, which has ignited massive rage online, Lege noted that he and his team strongly believe in the president and are ready to wait patiently for his intentions for the country.

“Here is Shomolu; everywhere is peaceful. We believe in President Tinubu, and we will be patient. I know that he will deliver.”

Watch his video below:

Lege Mami spurs reaction online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onkudada:

"One day, you will look back and realize that you’ve really made a mess of yourself. Nítorí pé, Ohun tí n tán L’odún Eégún, Omo Alágbàá re si npadà bò wá F’owó ra Àkàrà."

officialsmartwire:

"Lege & potarble.Twins ni yin."

official_victorrich:

"Na today I know say true true this Egbon nor get sense."

iam_maykid:

"No protests right ? Because you are benefiting from his son."

iambehold:

"The two million they gave him will be finished in two months."

isaamira_foodbank:

"Tell him to send you to school because I don’t know how to advise you with primary school certificate."

deejay_scratch:

"Lol 😆, na only agbero Dey support you ni? E come b like say na only lege normal among them . How much you pay them ?"

loverleeshanna:

"Brother lege, you will see, know and witness sorrow. Amen."

Man slams Regina Daniels over protest remarks

A Nigerian man identified as Alvin shared his hot take against actress Regina Daniels following her recent statement on the ongoing nationwide protest.

Regina Daniels waded into the unrest and acknowledged that she understands Nigerians' state of mind and their thirst for a better nation. The actress stated that violence would defeat the protest's sole purpose. In the same vein, Regina asked Nigerians to show their concerns without resorting to violence.

Reacting to Regina's viral clip, Alvin challenged the actress to show where any protesters were violent.

Source: Legit.ng