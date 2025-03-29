Fun videos of President Bola's son, Seyi, at an Iftar event in Lagos with youths are trending on social media

The highlight was the moment Seyi Tinubu and NURTW president MC Oluomo exchanged pleasantries

The likes of Lege Miamii and some Yoruba movie stars were also spotted at the event, stirring reactions online

Videos from the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement Iftar in the Victoria Island area of Lagos state are trending on social media.

Popular figures like President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, Nollywood actor and match maker Lege Miami, who recently acquired a house, were spotted at the event.

Reactions as MC Oluomo bows to greet Seyi Tinubu. Credit: seyitunubu/mcoluomo

A clip also captured the moment Seyi was met with an energetic crowd that came out to welcome him to the event.

MC Oluomo bows to greet Seyi Tinubu at Lagos Iftar

Amid the videos from the event, the highlight was a clip that captured the exchange of pleasantries between Oluomo and Seyi.

Oluomo could be seen raising his two hands in the air as he approached Seyi before bowing to greet the president's son.

The clip also captured the moment the duo embraced each other like brothers.

Seyi Tinubu greets Lege Miami, others at Lagos Iftar. Credit: seyitinubu

Watch the video showing the moment MC Oluomo bowed to greet Seyi Tinubu

Below is a video of Lege Miamii addressing the youth at Lagos Iftar:

Watch video of Seyi Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with people, including Lege Miami, at Lagos Iftar below:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's video with Seyi Tinubu

While several netizens hailed the NURTW boss for his show of respect, others, however, berated him considering the age difference between him and Seyi Tinubu.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

palrashoy said:

"Mc is a very respectful person that is exactly how he will greet you even you are 17."

atomacoofficial said:

"Seyi looks calm and chill until he talks!! Whenever I see him i remember "They keep coming for my father."

costly_luxury001 reacted:

"Allegedly the next incoming governor."

purepathmedia wrote:

"E no go bow down ke."

ridorh_bnxn1 said:

"They keep coming for my father Our father who hart in heaven Allegedly o."

deeboyconcepts said:

"They keep coming after my father, now they have added my mother."

anwoolatunde reacted:

"I know wetin I suppose talk here but I no go talk am."

oluwatayoomodele3 wrote:

"Someone is giving position in Abuja and enjoying this government and you said he is not supposed to bow for the president son. Dey play."

Contrarianviewz said:

"If I say what I'm really thinking, some will argue that it's tradition for people to bow in Yoruba culture. But isn't MC Oluomo old enough to be Seyi’s older brother?"

Investorchim_a said:

"Make elder the bow for small pikin ,you go know the state normally.."

VDM mimics Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of social media critic VDM mimicking Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola.

In the hilarious clip, VDM paced up and down his room while holding on to the remote he used as a microphone.

The critic mimicked some of Seyi Tinubu’s words and added his spin to them.

