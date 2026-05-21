DR Congo have cancelled their key World Cup training camp after an Ebola outbreak disrupted their preparations

FIFA and U.S. authorities are monitoring travel restrictions affecting players and fans of the African country

The 2026 World Cup schedule remains intact, but logistical uncertainty continues to grow for DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered a severe setback after the national team was forced to cancel part of its pre-tournament training camp due to an Ebola outbreak in the country.

The development has triggered a wave of logistical and public health concerns, with FIFA, the United States government, and international health agencies now working together to manage the situation ahead of the global tournament.

DR Congo national team has cancelled the portion of its pre-World Cup training camp that was scheduled to take place this month in Kinshasa. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

According to Politico, DR Congo had originally planned to begin preparations with a training camp in Kinshasa, but those plans have now been scrapped entirely.

Officials confirmed that players who were expected to return home for the camp will instead remain abroad and begin preparations in Europe.

A team spokesperson explained that the decision was taken due to health restrictions linked to the outbreak, adding that the squad’s international training plans remain unchanged.

The cancellation affects what was supposed to be a key stage of their World Cup build-up, including a public training session and departure to Europe before heading to the United States.

Despite the disruption, the squad still intends to continue preparations in Europe before travelling to Houston for their final pre-tournament camp.

FIFA and U.S. authorities tighten monitoring

FIFA has confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with global health authorities and football administrators.

The United States has suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a recent Ebola outbreak, severely disrupting travel plans for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Michael Lunanga

Source: Getty Images

The United States has also imposed strict entry restrictions on foreign nationals who have recently travelled through DR Congo, citing public health concerns.

Under the current rules, anyone who has been in the country within a 21-day window may face quarantine or entry restrictions, while visa processing has been temporarily suspended for some applicants.

This has created uncertainty not only for players but also for supporters planning to travel for the tournament, with many facing potential delays or denial of entry.

Officials have stressed that most of DR Congo’s squad is already based in Europe, which reduces immediate travel complications for players, but concerns remain for delegation members and returning staff.

DR Congo World Cup plans continue despite uncertainty

Despite the disruption, DR Congo still plans to arrive in Houston ahead of their opening World Cup fixture against Portugal on June 17.

They are also scheduled to face Colombia in Guadalajara and Uzbekistan in Atlanta as part of their group-stage campaign.

FIFA has reiterated that it remains in close coordination with the CDC, U.S. Department of State, and other international health bodies to ensure the tournament proceeds safely, BBC Sport reports.

The situation has added another layer of complexity to an already challenging build-up for the expanded 48-team World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Organisers are now balancing health security, immigration restrictions, and global logistics, all while ensuring participating teams can prepare under safe conditions.

Nigeria get unexpected World Cup lifeline

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s hopes of featuring at the World Cup have taken an unexpected turn after new developments involving the DR Congo and fresh travel restrictions imposed by the United States.

The Super Eagles had earlier missed out on qualification after DR Congo narrowly edged them in a dramatic playoff final that was later clouded by controversy over player eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng