Nigerian actor Lege Miami made it to the frontline of blogs with the manner he celebrated his best friend Seyi Tinubu on his birthday

Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son added a year to his age on October 13 as the buzz around his day has continued to fill the media

However, the Indigenous actor stood out with the way he aggressively proclaimed his affection for Seyi on his special day

Nigerian actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, has uniquely celebrated his best friend Seyi Tinubu on his birthday.

The country's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son, added a year to his age on October 13, and fans and celebrities have expressed their goodwill online.

However, Lege Miami seems to have taken his celebration post extreme with the manner in which he idolized Seyi on his big day.

The Indigenous thespian was spotted almost unclad on the street as he rang a bell to commiserate his bestie's birthday.

Lege, shouting at the height of his voice, noted how close his relationship with Seyi Tinubu is, and he appreciated God for making the celebrant see another year.

Lege Mami causes stir online

@TheDamiForeign:

"Person wey dey find wetin e go chop."

sugardestiny_official:

"You mean T-PAIN son?"

@Lord_of_Nigeria:

"The average yoruba man’s thought pattern summarized in one video."

@KingAndreasss:

"Anybody wey mumu pass this one don get generational problem."

@Mrlekan213:

"No problem. I wish your friend everything his own father wish Nigerians and as for you I know say na your belle you dey f!ght for."

@BamiShuaib:

Aswear bro, this guy is so foolish, I don't want to use a more harsh word coz what all this mumu display, God Abeg, a fool at 40 is a fool forever."

Lege Miami stages anti-hunger protest march

The thespian countered the nationwide protests in the country. The renowned matchmaker, known to be a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted in a viral video leading a group of young men and women as they spoke against the current unrest.

Recall that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, in various states to decry hunger and economic hardship. The movement spilled over to the second day, August 2.

In his video, which has ignited massive rage online, Lege noted that he and his team strongly believe in the president and are ready to wait patiently for his intentions for the country.

