Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid trended online after a report claimed that the former gave the latter his first private jet experience

This came after the twins dad and his best friend Cubana Chiefpriest were spotted at an event where Wizkid’s song was played

Details of the private jet experience and what the Essence crooner did after that have spurred debate online

A new report online has claimed that Nigerian singer Davido whose real name is David Adeleke, gave his first rival colleague and arch enemy Wizkid his first private jet flight.

This came after the former DMW boss was spotted with his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest in Ghana vibing to the Essence crooner’s song

Report on Davido and Wizkid ignnites debate online. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

A video from the event captured moments of Davido and his team casually hanging out on the premises of a show he headlined.

The infectious hit of Wikzid’s "Kese Kese" came up, and Chiefpriest couldn’t help but get caught up in the moment by nodding and moving to the rhythm.

Fans debate over Davido and Wizkid. Credit: @davido, wizkid

Source: Instagram

Few hours after, a popular Nigerian blog shared a screenshot from Google affirming that In 2016, Davido reportedly provided Wizkid his first private jet experience, flying him to Atlanta for his birthday, where he met Drake and recorded "One Dance".

It stated that during that trip, Wizkid met Drake and recorded the smash single "One Dance," which was released in 2016.

See the screenshot below:

Nigerians react to Google report on Davido and Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

womenvoicebyx wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 FC will not like this 😂I love the both of them cannot choose sides."

queeningworld wrote:

"And so wat??? Like you ppl don't have lives to focus on. Same davido another person gave him he's own 1st experience in many other things, big deal."

chyybuu said:

"Okay Nice wonderful Good. Now can someone please come and give me my own first experience."

_spirine_olives reacted:

"Lol, what does this change? Is he still giving him the jet experience or feeding any of his family? Didn’t everyone in this life started from somewhere? Why’s wizkid’s own now different? Mtcheeew, next please!!!!"

akinde_ola said:

"Wetin be this..?.Gist and campaign don finish. See you all tomorrow."

beatriceegli01231 said:

"I like Davido so much but please are you trying to divert people attention from what’s happening in Nigeria.. this is not good at all…. People are suffering and you’re bringing davido and Wizkid matter here be careful."

promise__blue wrote:

"okay. so what are we suppose to do with this information? another way of diverting peoples attention from the ongoing issues in the country? are we suppose to be talking about celebrities at this point? oooh sorry i forgot you are Jagaban first Daughter. PEACE."

paulhilson_ reacted:

"Lmaoo …person wey leave EME in 2014 na him Una say shortly after to cool off 😂…make Una Dey play."

Akon ranks Nigerian Afrobeats stars

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Senegalese-American music icon Akon talking about Nigeria’s top Afrobeats artists gained attention recently.

The multi-award-winning star, in an interview with Chartsafrica, highlighted what he admired about Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

Akon’s view about the Unavailable hitmaker didn’t sit well with most of his fans, as it triggered a series of conflicting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng