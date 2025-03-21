Nigerian social media stars Peller and Jarvis have caught the attention of their countrymen with their recent post

The TikTok couples joined a list of other young Nigerians to complain about the economic situation in the country

Their recent action was motivated by a social media trend 30DaysRantChallenge where young individuals state things affecting them in society

Nigerian social media stars Peller whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat and Jarvis whose real name is Elizabeth Amaduo, also known as Jadrolita have joined the viral 30 Rant Challenge (30DaysRantChallenge) going online.

The recent trend has seen various Nigerian youths complaining and wailing about the country’s crashing economy.

Peller and Jarvis complain about hardship in the country. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

These young individuals are making their voices heard as they also demand action.

The TikTok lovebirds expressed their frustrations and opinions about the nation.

Peller complained about the outrageous prices of mangoes in the market by highlighting that traders were selling two pieces for N500.

Peller and lover Jarvis share the feeling towards the economy. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

They went on to mention that it was not fair as the fruits were gifts from nature.

Peller added to the challenge by vibing to Eedris Abdulkareem’s Jaga Jaga, triggering reactions online.

See the videos below:

Peller and Jarvis trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djslido said:

"If all our influencers can be doing this it will be very good."

specialdave_ wrote:

"This is what we want to see 🙏🏼some influencers are busy hiding and posting dancing challenge everywhere."

willyjnr93 said:

"Jarvis just mount her guard make baba no go jam talk."

babsomole247 wrote:

"Next move Greatest President will say make get physical office as a content creator then una go start pay heavy tax."

jlo84n said:

"Won’t they transport the mango? The mango did not germinate in the market."

kelly_don_exchange wrote:

"If you observe how Jarvis dey use eyes correct peller click this button."

horpzhygold said:

"@olamide @davido @wizkid @burnaboygram be like say ogun wan kill una right? Una no go say anything about all this rubbish that is happening in the country, now everything don cost even data we no fit afford to do again. And we dey listen to all of una music with our own data now we need una help una no fit help us right?"

emekanwakanma1985 wrote:

"pls bros and sis see a brother down with kidney failure and leveedamage over 2years now.help me.nothing is small."

good_live189 said:

"Who says Peller gives a fuuck about the economy he is doing this not to loose followers

"You don't no the more Nigeria economy is getting hard the higher the price of dollar increases which is in thier favour becos they get paid in dollars. Nigerians start using your IQ."

corona_de_riqueza wrote:

"When Idris sang this song back then shebi una com dey yab am🤦🏿🤦🏿🤦🏿. When Fela too sang his own, shebi una say e no get sense 🤦🏿. Now all what they sang is happening."

donlarry71 said:

"My baby is talking 😂😂 no be him the talk nah him babe the talk."

iamtife_xx wrote:

"When peller talk that time una drag him 😂😂na now una dey feel Nigeria abi,Davido too talk una drag ham,make una Dey rant Dey go."

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng