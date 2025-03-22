Nigerian TikTok star, Jarvis aka Jadrolita, is making headlines over her opinion on the trending 30 days rant challenge

A social media challenge started where Nigerians were encouraged to rant about the hardships faced in the country

Peller’s girlfriend’s take on the online trend raised mixed feelings with some netizens bashing her

Nigerian TikTok livestreamer, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata aka Jadrolita or Jarvis has reacted to the trending 30 days rant challenge.

Just recently, Nigerians on social media started a challenge encouraging people to make videos where they would rant about the hardship in the country.

The trend became more popular after a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, Raye, cried over the price of eggs among other basic things in the society.

As the 30 Days Rant challenge gained more momentum, Jarvis took to her TikTok page to share her thoughts on the social media trend. The AI-robot girl started by praising Nigeria and Nigerians.

However, Jarvis was of the opinion that no human being can help the country except God. According to her, she is tired and it has been God handling things all through.

In her words:

“Information has been getting to me that we were told to put our mouth in a situation that concerns us. Hmm. Nigeria is a great country, a country with lots of resources, knowledgeable people, strong people and great people. This country Nigeria, the only person that has been taking care of this country when we’re sleeping, when we’re active, is God almighty. Na only Him fit handle this country. Me wey be humanbeing, I no get the power, na only Baba God fit do am. At this point, the highest we can do is to pray that God should take control and turn our situation around. That is all I can say, thank you very much.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jarvis reacts to 30 Days Rant challenge

Jarvis’ reaction video to the 30 days rant challenge went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings among Nigerians. While some netizens agreed with her, others claimed she was only indifferent because she was making money from social media:

Smart0g_0 said:

“See this little baby ooo.”

Prince__emmy1 said:

“God take control. Na that words dey kill us all dey go so. Everything go take control. We sometimes needs to be done ourselves normally.”

Prettyjoy❤️🎀 wrote:

“see Jarvis am sorry to say, do u know how many times we are praying,God has answered our prayer. The thing there is that the do people we call leaders are the cus okay.”

I’m Bukola🤝❤️🤫 wrote:

“Na Because you still day see TikTok money Aunty.”

🧬spark-tenson🏅🏅 said:

“Do you think this is a joke or you are just creating content. 😒”

Monsorr said:

“these people are playing smart😅 correct guys, Government Allies. They don't want to be quoted. check their speech well.”

Nabeel👑 wrote:

“Did she even know what a word RANT is? instead of her to show anger and frustration, but i don't know wetin this girl dey talk about sef.”

Bad__decisions_ said:

“She didn’t say anything bad, if it’s your pastor that says this everyone will shout a Loud Amen! Give offering join.”

Slimmypresh wrote:

“But she no lie nah 😂 nah only GOD FIT HELP US.”

Kingivr_ said:

“So what’s has she done wrong? She said what she feel . Why una no go una bad leaders page to go dey insult dem? Na people wey no get any power to change una country una go dey bully smh!”

Realgracekalu said:

“If they shut down tiktok many go cry😮.”

Specialchisim said:

“She just gave her own opinion... You can't expect everyone to be on the same page with you... Your situation and reality is not the same with other people... Some dey enjoy life some no dey even live life self... Let those who feel oppressed stand up for themselves and let those who aren't affected be in peace.”

Am6060905 said:

“20 years boy don dey feed her na watin you expect 😂.”

