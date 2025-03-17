The National Youth Service Corps has not responded to claims by corps member Ushie Uguamaye that she is facing threats for criticizing President Tinubu’s administration

Uguamaye’s TikTok video criticizing economic hardship and government policies sparked widespread reactions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised Uguamaye’s boldness, while SERAP urged President Tinubu to ensure her safety and uphold free speech rights

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has yet to respond to claims made by a corps member, Ushie Uguamaye, who alleged that she is facing threats for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Viral video sparks controversy

In a widely circulated video posted on her TikTok account, talktoraye, on Saturday, March 15, Uguamaye voiced her frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic situation.

She lamented the rising inflation and economic hardship, describing President Tinubu as a "terrible leader" while questioning the government's commitment to addressing citizens’ struggles.

Her remarks also extended to Lagos state, which she criticized for its poor living conditions, stating that the city was in a deteriorating state.

Following the video's rapid spread across various social media platforms, reactions poured in, leading to heightened discussions on her claims.

Allegations of threats and intimidation

Shortly after her initial video went viral, Uguamaye posted another TikTok video alleging that NYSC officials were pressuring her to take down her post.

She claimed that she had received warnings from NYSC authorities and feared for her safety.

“Dear Nigerians, I am already getting threatened by the NYSC board to stop speaking on this issue. In less than 24 hours, the threats have started coming in. The government, through the NYSC, is already trying to silence me,” she alleged.

She further expressed concern that officials had access to her personal information, saying,

“They have my address. If anything happens to me, you know who to hold accountable. I only spoke about inflation and hardship—why can’t I express myself?”

Uguamaye also stated that she refused to delete her video as it would serve as evidence in case of any repercussions.

“They believe they have control over me because of NYSC, but I have done nothing wrong. I only demanded that the government address economic issues.”

NYSC remains silent as Atiku, others react

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the NYSC were unsuccessful. As of the time of reporting, the NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Edwin Megwa, had not responded to multiple calls and messages, Punch reported.

Uguamaye’s allegations have drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some individuals condemned her remarks, others supported her stance, including prominent political figures and advocacy groups.

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, commended Uguamaye for her courage.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Atiku likened her to historic female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo.

“I deeply admire her boldness—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power despite opposition. She represents a new generation of politically aware and active citizens who are determined to hold leaders accountable," Atiku stated.

SERAP demands action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also weighed in, calling on President Tinubu to intervene and stop the alleged harassment of Uguamaye, Vanguard reported.

In a statement shared on X, SERAP insisted that the right to free speech must be protected.

“The Tinubu administration should direct the NYSC leadership to immediately cease any intimidation or threats against Ushie Uguamaye for expressing her views on inflation and economic hardship. Criticism of government policies should not be met with retaliation,” the statement read.

Amnesty int'l speaks over threat to corp members to tackling Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Global human rights organization, Amnesty International, has strongly condemned the alleged threats and intimidation against a female corps member who criticized Nigeria’s economic hardship in a TikTok video.

The organisation noted that it is within the fundamental rights of Nigerians to express their views, including criticism of the government.

