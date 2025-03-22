Big Brother Naija alumni Deeonee has blasted Nigerians via social media for embarking on a 30 days rant challenge

Recall that it began after an NYSC member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye voiced her dissatisfaction about the economic state of the country

While Nigerians have embarked on the challenge, Deeone has a contrary opinion and has aired his thoughts online

Mixed reactions have followed a viral video of Nigerian social media commentator Deeonee discussing the state of the economy.

In solidarity, Nigerians started a 30DaysRantChallenge on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other platforms after an NYSC member was silenced.

Deeone reacts to 30DaysRantChallenge, slams Nigerians. Credit: @comediandeeone, @raye

Source: Instagram

The corper, named Ushie Rita Uguamaye, had gone online to say things about the president which some found insolent.

This rant has since then gained popularity online, with people coming forward to speak against the economic state and bad governance.

Deeone reacts to 30DaysRantChallenge

In reaction to the current situation and the challenge, Deeone slammed Nigerians for being unsmart. He stated emphatically that the challenge will yield zero result, as it's just social media noise.

The commentator asked Nigerians to begin from the grassroot level, find counsellors, Local Government chairmen and others rather than just 'shouting' online.

Nigerians charge at Deeone over his comment about 30DaysRantChallenge. Credit: @comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Recall that Nigerian comedian Deeone trended online after he showed off picture evidence he claimed to have against Verydarkman.

He announced that he was in Abuja and was ready to hand the documents over to the appropriate authorities.

The reality TV star further bragged about more implicating clips he has on the activist and what he intends to do with them.

Nigerians react to Deeone's comment

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"And that’s a good strategy o! Find counselor, LGA chairman, honorable go their houses fess, carry placard go, those ones are easily accessible than Tpain of aso rock, abi?"

@toluhillz.fabric said:

"Hmmmm! There is truth in his words tho! We have 3 arms of government!!"

@mr.commonsense_ said:

"Dee One, this particular one has messed you up. You just gave yourself away as a government tool."

@withuqueen said:

"Lol...You may have a point, and it would be better if you presented it as an additional idea rather than downplaying the effectiveness of social media and the efforts of others...What you are saying could be valuable if you talk more like a human being and drop the insults. The thing is, valid point can be ignored or overlooked when it is overshadowed by noise/mediocrity."

@peace_alphonsus said:

"Since you know the right approach, why not lead the team, why are you shouting."

@baba_life89 said:

"So them evict your brain from BBN?"

@frank_br0wn101 said:

"We still don’t get it… because you ha8 him does mean you should be $tupid.. He’s stating the obvious.. you can’t not want a better Nigeria and yet do not want to hold those whom you’ve chosen to represent you in various LGA.. the LGA chairman, the counselor, Your Royal Highness (s) your Youth president are the Tinubu y’all see.. go after them and you will see them running to the presidency for an effective change.. do you think Tinubu can single handily change the economy of the country???? The ha8 for @comediandeeone is too much."

@nimrod_ironside said:

"Most times I feel this guy tries so hard to stay relevant and will say anything to get attention and somehow he gets attention from the blogs."

Raye tenders public apology

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who faced backlash for criticising President Tinubu and calling Lagos a "smelling state," issued an apology.

Following the controversy, Uguamaye alleged that she received threats and was summoned to the NYSC LGI office in Eti-Osa for questioning.

In a statement on TikTok, she expressed regret for offending Lagosians, clarifying that her remarks were based on personal experience and not meant to demean the state.

