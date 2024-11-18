Nigerian TikTok couple, Peller and Jarvis, have won more fans over with their heartwarming relationship

Peller recently posted a video of himself nursing Jarvis in the hospital after she underwent surgery to remove her tumour

The display between the young couple raised a series of emotional reactions from social media users

Nigerian TikTok couple Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jardolita, are once again making headlines.

Just recently, Peller took to social media to update Nigerians about his girlfriend’s health after she had surgery to remove the tumour in her mouth.

In a video posted on Instagram, the TikTok livestreamer was seen sitting beside Jarvis, who lay in the hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around her face.

Peller then assured his partner that she would get better. He also spoke about how he was the only one in the hospital ward caring for her despite people calling him uneducated.

In his words:

“Don’t worry, you will be feeling fine. Nobody dey there o when I dey take care of you. If dem born you well make your body well finish, make people say ‘that uneducated boy’.”

Peller’s speech was interrupted by Jarvis, who asked him to move closer because she wanted to kiss him. The young livestreamer’s face lit up with a big smile after hearing his girlfriend’s words.

In the caption of the post, Peller prayed to marry Jarvis. He wrote:

“Nah me go marry u in Jesus name amen🙏 because i don try 🤪”.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to video of Peller caring for Jarvis

The video of Peller with Jarvis at the hospital raised the emotions of some fans who declared support for their relationship. Read their comments below:

doctall_kingsley:

“You're destined for each other my guy.”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Love is beautiful when you see the right person ❤️.”

Olatohsexy:

“I love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Oluwa_starbobo:

“You get money still de romantic 😳.”

koffsman:

“Keep making her happy it will make her recovery quicker.”

massmediaforum:

“You don try walahi.”

official_yellowcap:

“The caption 😂.”

danwura360_enterprise:

“Make we no lie..peller dae romantic🤩.”

Etzmihzstella:

“You are so funny peller 😂😂😂.”

jernald_couture_:

“You two are destined for each other. This reminds me of my ex. When she was sick, i was the one staying with her in the hospital throughout her stay there. She later married the medical doctor that treated her. Ngozi, it might not be better for your father.”

ageless_sweetsoul:

“Relationship between 23yrs & 20yrs old nor be taboo. Age is just a number. As long as they are doing well together.”

emmydon4080:

“No one talking about peller being there for her? Peller thank you for being there when she needs you the most, even if you guys didn’t end up together I promise you she will not forget this and how you have been there for her. Stay strong Jarvis 💪.”

Somtode4u:

“Just curious she be orphan? She no get family members ?😢”

im_bby_kerry:

“Make una marry ooo🥺😭♥️🎉 I support 🙂‍↔️.”

