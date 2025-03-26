The economic situation of the country has brought hardship upon the masses and even the privileged are beginning to feel the heat

Popular social media chef, Tolani went online to complain about the hike in the prices of foodstuff

The content creator's lengthy rant resonated with many social media users who shared their opinions and how it has affected them

Chef T, a viral social media content creator, influencer, and food blogger, shared a post where she lamented the economic situation of the country.

The popular food blogger stated in one of her videos and also via her IG story that the prices of foodstuff in the market has gone over board.

Chef T has noted that while adults are supposed to be able to afford other good things of life, it seems in life they are only fixated on putting food on their tables, adding that it has become a luxury.

Chef T wrote:

"But for how long will ADULTS only be able to afford food? There are other things that make adulthood fun, like having investments, properties, accessible cash to travel anywhere, active insurance covers, giving kids the best education, taking care of family and living life on your own terms."

In Nigeria, many adults are only able to put food on the table, every other thing that seem basic in some other countries are like luxury in Nigeria cause tell me why owning a car is counted as luxury????"

"What does the future of Nigeria hold for our children if adults are going through this already? Adults can't have what the "need" what the wish is even far fetched! It's hard to be patriotic in a country like Nigeria! It's REALLY HARD!"

How fans reacted to Chef T's outcry

Read some reactions below:

@_cherii_coco said:

"They keep coming for my father 😭 they keep coming for your father 😭😭."

@dan_ikemba said:

"Hardship of the country don make some people think say entering flight is luxury Buh it’s just a means of transportation."

@its.kemzy_ said:

"I’m happy for those who have found their way out of this country since this year start person never chop better food."

@jernald_couture_ said:

"I love my country Nigeria. For every problem, rice is the solution. They have seen we can’t afford condiments to cook the rice. That’s why the son of our beloved president entered private jet to a certain state to share already cooked rice."

@millypopstar said:

"Heavy on the basic things being luxury ! Health care, flights as a means of transportation, food, clean water, roof under one’s head, savings, car , technology, good education, holidays be it 2 days at worst are basic needs the average human should be entitled to which would make living better. But in Nigeria, they’re luxury which is beyond sad. We have a long way to go as a nation. Can only pray and hope things becomes better for the common man. Omo! Shame wear me VDM singlet."

@zouzoufabricsandmore said:

"Yet some people bullied the corper who came out to complain about the exact same thing! We really need to start speaking up and speaking up is not even enough, we need to take stand. This country is becoming unbearable!"

@darasimi_butter said:

"God knows I prayed about this every day because certain things are meant for certain ages.🤲🏿🙇🏿‍♀️"

@ayeni_dami2 said:

"I feel for people who died in protests, they’ll think Nigeria has gotten better. If celebrities fit Dey complain, now imagine a common man…..e dey touch everybody 😢."

@explicit_foods said:

"A very sad situation it's exhausting running a buisness in Nigeria o."

@favouritecocoo said:

"You see this economy e touch everybody both the rich and poor."

