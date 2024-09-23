Social media sensations Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their recent post online

The two young stars rumoured to be in a relationship fuelled the speculations with their new creative studio moments

The upcoming comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cozy retro photoshoot with his female colleague

Social media sensations Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, best known as Jarvis, stunned the internet with a series of nostalgic traditional photoshoots.

Known for their unique content and expanding popularity, the TikTok stars are always seen together lately.

Peller and Javis trended online over their 1990's photoshoot. Credit: @peller08, @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The couple, rumoured to be dating, shared the retro-inspired images on social media with the caption:

"Bro and his girl back to 1990s.My Lofe: @realjadrolita."

The now-viral photos showcase Peller and Jarvis dressed in vibrant, 90s-inspired outfits, perfectly capturing the era's essence.

The shoot blends a romantic and sophisticated vibe, highlighting their undeniable chemistry while merging contemporary flair with vintage allure.

Fans have praised the photos for their visual appeal and the duo's unique creativity.

See the pictures below:

Peller and Jarvis trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

harkoredey_coded:

"Wow your management are so amazing, you get talent."

nazirpablo9:

"Pls try to mend the Bond cuz this looks so beautiful. God forbid I will be so heartbroken my self when u guys split . I pray it’s true and everlasting."

debuhlar:

"The moment @bodataiye_oniyakuya likes these pix, just know it's over."

thegirlwithdabigteeth:

"Peller be like Awolowo."

pauldgoodguy:

"omoo she don finally kiss you for inside picture, na real life remain peller."

cute_rikkie:

"I don’t know if na only me… this lady don dey resemble pella o.. she no con fine again."

_kingrmb:

"The 3rd slide hit peller .. that happiness 😂😂😂 @peller089 update me how you feel."

kunbi_fit:

"This @peller089 day always give me joy."

thekennyroda_7:

"3rd slide lit 🔥 Dream come true."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

