Nigerians remain unfazed about those dragging him for speaking against the 30daysrantchallange

The popular streamer was spotted replying to those who called him out online over it with Burna Boy's freestyle

The video of his reply has gone viral with Jarvis, his girlfriend by his side, as they sing in his new car

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat has reacted to Nigerian social media users calling him out online over the viral 30daysrantchallenge.

Recall, that mixed reactions followed a viral video of Nigerian online content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, after he spoke against the ongoing viral 30DaysRantChallenge challenge.

It is no news that a recent clip, where Peller slammed those asking him to use his platform to speak out. Peller's rebuttal was that those making such a request are also there for clout, and noted that people who honestly want to rant should go to the market to make their grievances known.

See Peller's video here:

Fans react to Peller's diss video

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@loleemoney said:

"This boy helped a girl with 1.2million to start a business , paid 200k for another girl’s surgery and sent a struggling guy with his family 500k on Monday, the news didn’t make it to your page but this is what you’re able to post about him? Same boy that yall complained of not knowing what his job/influence is, but want him to make a video of ranting when he’s always been ranting about Nigeria having bad government. I remember about a month ago when he was in southy, yall bash him and called him all sort of names, God go help us sha."

@emmyzeeabel said:

"Person wey life de favour go think say others no de try."

@legendary_dynamac102 said:

"His not the problem of the country let the boy enjoy his life . always trying to set him up with the government."

@victor4pf2023 said:

"I pity people wey de even follow am for all social media platforms😑."

@ola_richie700 said:

"Shey nah all of his extended family dey okay ? Person wey no get sense."

@kenny__hassan said:

"But is this video necessary? We don’t force you na. Then leave us alone don’t let me curse you ooo ehn ehn."

@emeka.fab said:

"Nigerian Bloggers will always do everything to bring people down.. not saying what he said is not insensitive but how many times have you bloggers promoted his good deeds, this guy gives people chance and even last time I saw him giving a lady who's mother is blind a chance to get a million naira but you-all won't post it.. he has a game on 31st of this month have you posted it to help him? Ya everything to drag him that's what you all are waiting for.. his a young boy and will behave like one till he grows."

@adeomohade_ said:

"No be your fault na Tinubu make 2010 pikin see me finish mtchewwww 😢."

@clasiccars555 said:

"The boy de give people money for him live stream everyday Unah no go see that one post , I like as the boy de give Unah waiting to post."

@shes__precious__

"Naaaa this is insensitive of him."

@izzy__400 said:

"By the time people no dey see money take gift you for tiktok again, na street you go for start that your own ranting 😂."

Corps member shares 2 warnings NYSC reportedly gave

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Lagos National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known on social media as Raye, trended online for criticising President Tinubu.

Raye's criticism of the president and tagging Lagos as a "smelling state" has been met with mixed feelings, with many Nigerians throwing their weight behind her.

However, a female corps member said Raye's action has made NYSC where she serves to issue her and her colleagues two strict warnings.

