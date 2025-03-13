Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, and her father Soji Alabi made the frontline of blogs recently

Recall that the musician’s child got married to her heartthrob in a private wedding ceremony that made its way online

A new video from the executive occasion showed how Ayomikun and her daughter uniquely entertained their guests

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, and her father Soji Alabi spurred emotions from her wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayomikun Alabi got married to her man at a private occasion filled with close family and friends.

Tope Alabi’s husband celebrates daughter on her wedding day. Credit: @tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the music star’s daughter and her man, Oluwole, got married privately on March 12, 2025.

Several videos from the private ceremony were finally exposed online, and it showed the bride’s parents, the bridesmaids and other guests at the occasion.

In one video, the bride was seen kneeling in front of her parents as her mum, Tope Alabi, placed her arm on her and prayed for the union. Ayomikun was surrounded by her bridesmaids as this happened.

A photo of the bride Ayomikun and her groom, Oluwole, also got exposed on social media.

Tope Alabi and husband Soji celebrated daughter's wedding. Credit: @tope_alabi

Source: UGC

Video of Tope Alabi’s husband and daughter trends

As news of the wedding spread, a heartwarming video of Soji Alabi and Ayomikun Alabi surfaced online.

In the clip, Soji gently held Ayomikun’s hand as they walked down the aisle, with her dazzling wedding gown shimmering.

The small gathering that attended the event cheered, marking the nearly perfect moment during the wedding celebration.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that one of Tope Alabi's daughters, Deborah Alabi, graduated from Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

The convocation ceremony was held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, and it was a moment for the 53-year-old to share her wishes for her daughter.

She noted that her heart was filled with joy seeing her little daughter from yesterday all grown up and graduating from Covenant University with good grades.

Tope Alabi and husband ignite reactions online

See how netizens reacted to the video of Soji Alabi and daughter:

hawanatabiola said:

"Congratulations dear. EYIN IYAWO KO NI MON ENI O."

babstee12 wrote:

"Things I love to watch 😍😍congratulations to the family."

thefirstladyomorewa reacted:

"A kind and loving father ..He stood gidigba🙌🙌 God bless the union of the newly wedded."

morolake14 said:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍 congratulations to the family."

itz_pricelessjewel wrote:

"A clear example of if youdon'tt do your duties another good man will do your duties above and beyond."

aboardinglifeinca said:

"Why so much emphasis on who walked her down the aisle Abi something else is behind it ni…Congratulations to them."

grandm409 said:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 TO the Family and Blessed Couple."

imoleayo31 wrote:

"Deadbeat fathers una don see 👏Na do me I do you era we dey."

Tope Alabi others bag Headies nominations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi was among the list of gospel singers who were nominated for Headies.

She was nominated alongside the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor in Best Inspirational Song category.

Reacting to Tope Alabi and other gospel singer's nomination, a netizen said:

"You can kuku keep your name if you can't use the right word. It's GOSPEL!!!"

