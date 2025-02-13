The 17th Headies Awards nomination list has continued to trend hours after it was released

Aside from the secular music industry, the gospel music niche was also recognised by the Headies Awards

The likes of Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor were nominated for the Headies Awards

The gospel music industry was well represented on the 17th Headies Awards nomination list which was released on Wednesday, February 12.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Odumodu Blvck, the late Mohbad and Ayra Starr led with the most nominations on the Headies Awards nomination list.

Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor nominated for Headies Awards Best Inspirational song. Credit: dunsinoyekan/mercychinwo/lawrenceoyor

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats big three Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid as well as latest Grammy Award winner Tems were also nominated.

According to Headies' organisers, singers whose songs were released between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, were the ones who made the nomination list.

Gospel singers nominated for Headies Awards

Gospel singers including Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor and Tope Alabi were also nominated in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year.

Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor were nominated for their collaboration on Worthy of My Praise, Tope Alabi and Gaise Baba on Particularly and Mercy Chinwo on You Do This One.

Recall that Lawrence Oyor's Favour topped the most streamed song on Spotify in January 2025.

According to Spotify Oyor's song closed out January as the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 so far with 2.9 million streams.

See the list on Headies Awards Instagram page below:

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan has come for Mercy Chinwo again following Nedu Wazobia's comment about Eezee Tee on his recent podcast with Deeone.

Reactions as gospel singers are nominated for Headies

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens calling on Headies organisers to change the name of the category.

Read the comments below:

heisunusual_ commented:

"You can kuku keep your name if you can't use the right word. It's GOSPEL!!!"

theglobaltemi said:

"Omo this category. Just give everyone okay?"

reimestores reacted:

"Inspirational ke...."

official_debby_aa commented:

"So "inspirational" is the new word for Gospel? Why is it so hard to call the gospel as it is? The constant need to undermine/downplay what we stand for as christians... Hmmmm, it is well. IT IS GOSPEL! Selah."

dohryeen reacted

"Inspirational are you kidding me, it’s gospel music, I believe none of them would or should attend."

aribadasha said:

"How does Headies select songs? I was expecting the likes of Brymo, Wizard Chan, Timi Dakolo to be nominated in this category. Poor arrangement, I must say. You all need a lot of work to do."

Mercy Chinwo sings at NSPPD Lagos crusade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Chinwo stole the spotlight with her ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD Lagos prayer crusade.

Aside from Chinwo, the likes of Nathaniel Bassey and BBNaija reality stars Mercy Eke and Nelly were also spotted at the event.

"The holy spirit was felt at home can’t imagine the atmosphere there," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng