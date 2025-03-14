Tope Alabi performed Chike's song at her daughter's wedding party, dedicating it to her husband, Soji Alabi

The gospel singer Tope Alabi’s song choice reflects her deep bond with Soji, her husband of over 21 years

Her beautiful rendition of Chike's song got a lot of reactions from fans as they gushed over the couple

Tope Alabi, a prominent Nigerian gospel artist, recently added a special touch to her daughter Ayomiku Mary Alabi’s wedding party by performing Running (To You), a 2020 hit by Chike featuring Simi, as a tribute to her husband, Soji Alabi.

The wedding party, which took place on February 13, 2025, brought together close family and friends to celebrate Ayomiku’s wedding.

Tope’s decision to sing this romantic ballad, with lyrics like “I’ll be running to you, running to you, no looking back,” turned the occasion into a dual celebration of her daughter’s new chapter and her own enduring marriage.

Backstory of Tope and Soji's marriage

Tope and Soji’s relationship began in 1994 when he worked as a sound engineer on her Yoruba film projects, leading to their marriage in 1998.

Over two decades later, Soji remains her manager and a key figure in her career, including organizing her annual Praise the Almighty concert. Performing at Ayomiku’s wedding party, Tope used the song to honor Soji’s unwavering support, making it a poignant moment for the family.

Just last month, Tope gave her man the "husband of the year" award at her 15th annual worship event in Lagos.

Video of Tope Alabi singing for her husband

Tope Alabi singing Chike and Simi's Running (To You) for her husband is one of the highlights of her daughter's wedding party.

She goes on to sing

"I'll be a soldier for you

I'm getting better in kung-fu

You should know I got you

And you don't need to get me too

I'll be right beside you

In anything that you do

If you ever need saving

I will be running to"

Here's the video of her rendition;

Fans react as Tope Alabi sings for her husband

@arolegold_alaga said;

The big show ❤️❤️❤️ if the love no go reach old age and still be pure like this abeg I no want

@depejufoods said;

I am mummy Tope Alabi, mummy Tope Alabi is me. I love that song too. This is the second time I'm seeing her singing it for her husband. God will continue to uphold their love😍

@kemiolaoye said;

If a man is good, you’ll sing for him ke👏

@adeolufunsho said;

I love this ❤️

@omotola_alagaiyawo said;

Beautiful moment❤️❤️

@adiretribe said;

Na better man wr go sing for

Tope Alabi Celebrates Husband at 50

Recall that on April 19, 2024, Legit.ng published a story of Tope Alabi celebrating her husband as he marked his 50th birthday in grand style.

In the clip published online, Alabi danced with her husband into the hall as they both thanked God for life.

This highlights Tope’s consistent appreciation for her husband, blending public celebration with personal devotion.

