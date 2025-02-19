Tope Alabi has shared videos and pictures from her 15th annual worship event which recently took place in Lagos

The gospel singers were joined on stage by the likes of Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Bidemi Olaoba, among others

The highlight of the event was the sweet moment Tope Alabi presented an award to her husband

Popular gospel singer Tope Alabi held the 15th edition of her annual worship event, Praise the Almighty, on Sunday,, February 16, 2025, at the Nigeria Police Force College in Ikeja, Lagos.

Days after the event, Tope Alabi has been sharing pictures and videos from the event, which many of her fans and followers attended.

In addition to Tope Alabi, prominent Christian figures, including singers Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Bidemi Olaoba, and Pastor Femi Lazarus, were present at the event to support the gospel singer.

Tope Alabi presents award to husband

The event's highlight was the moment the gospel singer publicly honoured her husband, Soji Alabi, who also acts as her manager, on stage.

Showering praises on her husband, Tope praised him for supporting and ensuring that the annual event was organised.

A clip showed the moment the singer went on her knees on stage after presenting the award to her husband.

Sharing the video, Tope Alabi wrote in a caption:

"Shoutout to my amazing husband. I celebrate you for your effortless support, love, and encouragement that contributed to the success of PTA 2025. Your behind-the-scenes efforts didn’t go unnoticed."

Watch video as Tope Alabi presents award to husband on stage:

Reactions as Tope Alabi presents awards to husband

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with many penning congratulatory messages to the singer's husband.

Read the comments below:

tinulicious_foods said:

"He didn't even sit 2 seconds... it's good to marry a good man, very supportive and watchful. God bless and preserve Pope for us."

thetimo wrote:

"One man mopo Congratulations, daddy sir Mummy should please give us Yoruba oriki for daddy o."

apostlemayowadavid commented:

"A Blessed Man with a very Good Heart! I celebrate you sir @officialpopesojialabi more Grace sir."

toyosiakinya reacted:

"Congratulations ..... Thank you Daddy for being a great pillar of support."

chike.praise said:

"Future wife shebi u see waiting u dey cuz, locate me now u say no,see Mama tope Alabi dey make us jealous."

kolawole.bukola commented:

"Congratulations to you daddy thanks for everything sir may God almighty reward you ijn."

iammamameto reacted:

"Knowing you daddy is learning humility and simplicity,thank you for being you daddy @officialpopesojialabi ..we love you sir."

marydiam0nd said:

"The way she shouted this is my husbanddddd na that time this single life pain me pass Mummy mummy easy on the singles pooo."

Tope Alabi others bag Headies nominations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi was among the list of gospel singers who were nominated for Headies.

She was nominated alongside the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor in Best Inspirational Song category.

Reacting to Tope Alabi and other gospel singer's nomination, a netizen said:

"You can kuku keep your name if you can't use the right word. It's GOSPEL!!!"

