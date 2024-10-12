Gospel singer Tope Alabi was in a joyful mood as her daughter Deborah Oluwatunmise graduated from Covenant University

Deborah is among the 19th set to graduate from the school owned by Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel

Tope also shared the grade her daughter finished with and she expressed gratitude to God for making the graduation possible

Gospel singer Tope Alabi expressed gratitude as her daughter Deborah Oluwatunmise Alabi graduated from Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

Tope Alabi celebrates as her daughter graduates from Covenant University. Image credit: @tope_alabi_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The convocation ceremony was held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, and it was a moment for the 53-year-old to share her wishes for her daughter.

She noted that her heart was filled with joy seeing her little daughter from yesterday all grown up and graduating from Covenant University with good grades.

Tope Alabi shares wish for her daughter

The singer thanked Jesus for blessing her and her family with a brilliant and godly child. She prayed that Deborah's paths will be straightened for greatness, she will find favor in all her endeavors, and that God will continue to guide her towards success and happiness.

Tope Alabi noted that her child will be surrounded with love and support, and her future will be filled with endless opportunities.

Covenant University was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, the president of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel. Over the years, the school has bagged awards from the brilliant performances of its students globally.

See Tope Alabi's daughter's graduation photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Tope Alabi's daughter's graduation

See some of the reactions to Tope Alabi's daughter's graduation below:

@aremmic:

"Congratulations Debby, making us steady proud."

@seemii25:

"Congratulations Eagle. Keep soaring high Go forth and do exploit."

@bukolaoreofe1:

"A big congratulations #TheAlabis. Super duper proud of you Deborah, you will continue to be source of joy to the family. Amen."

@kolawole.bukola:

"Congratulations to her more wins ijn. Daddy and Mummy, may you live long to eat the fruits of your labor ijn."

Covenant University holds 19th convocation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University celebrated a historic milestone at its 19th convocation, with 339 students achieving First-Class degrees.

This remarkable accomplishment was highlighted during the "Release of Eagles for 2024" ceremony, where 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates, graduated.

Registrar Mrs. Regina Tobi-David noted this first-class record as the highest in the institution's history, emphasizing Covenant University's commitment to academic excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng