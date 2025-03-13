Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is having her best moments as a married woman

The young influencer, who turned a year older on March 13, shared stunning images of herself and Tanzanian husband Juma Jux as they travelled to Saudi Arabia

New pictures, video of the love birds from one of the historical sites in the Middle East country have ignited a frenzy online as netizens celebrate them

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has been thoroughly pampered by her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, as she celebrates turning 24.

The young influencer marked her first birthday as a married woman in lavish style, with her husband by her side.

Pictures and videos circulating online reveal that the couple traveled to Medina, Saudi Arabia, to celebrate the special occasion.

The pair was seen in Shukran AlUla, a historic oasis city and Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The newlywed wife took to Instagram to express her gratitude for reaching this milestone, sharing breathtaking photos from the culturally rich destination.

“Turning 24, living my best life. Grateful to God for another year..” she wrote.

In another post, she happily wrote, “One time for the birthday girl!!! 🤭”

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo celebrated her beautiful daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the joy of her fans. The Nollywood movie star went online to share gorgeous photos of her daughter.

The actress, who has a new movie coming up later this month, warmed the hearts of many social media users with her endearing post.

The actress shared a post where she spoke highly of her daughter. She called her by her Muslim name, Hadiza, and expressed how incredibly proud of her she was. Ojo also said motherly prayers to set the tone of the day.

Priscilla Ojo and her husband turn heads on her birthday

See how netizens reacted to their lovely pictures. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sikss.o wrote:

"Y'all toooo cute."

officialosas reacted:

"Happiest birthda,y darling!!! Continued blessings boo! You deserve all the happiness."

abitolaclothing wrote:

"See how well God has loved you.. looking wonderfully and beautifully made. Happy birthday lady!"

chiomagoodhair said:

"Happy birthday my baby sis in whom I am well pleased! You already know I love you to the moon and back and wish you nothing but the best this life has to offer! I’ve got your back always and forever! Have a blessed day my baby girl that’s nowsomeones else’s baby girl."

juxpriscyplus wrote:

"Enjoy today and many decades of today,Happy Birthday Pipi,Queen Hadiza."

i_am_kisss reacted:

"Together FOREVER masha Allah 🙏Long live QUEEN HADIZA !!🙌♥️Allah rahman on you Always."

Enioluwa celebrates Priscilla Ojo's birthday

Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa contacted Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was amused when he learnt of her recent marriage

Priscilla's remark, "Eni, let me call you back," prompted Enioluwa to ponder on her marriage to Juma Jux, which changed their dynamic as she now prioritises her husband

Despite the transition, Enioluwa highlighted the lasting strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram message, wishing her happiness and prosperity

