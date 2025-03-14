Nigerian singer Portable’s fourth babymama Ashabi recently went all out to celebrate her man’s 31st birthday

The Nollywood actress hosted a private dinner for herself and Portable, and their sweet display was captured on camera

Many Nigerians reacted to the video of Ashabi and Portable having a nice time, and they dropped hot takes online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s fourth babymama, Ashabi Simple, gave him a lovely treat on his 31st birthday.

The budding actress, whose real name is Omobolarinde Akinyanju, took to her Instagram page to update Nigerians about how she celebrated Portable on his big day.

Recall that the Zazu Zeh crooner turned a new age on March 12, 2025, and his wife and baby mama seemed to be competing with each other with how they celebrated him.

In a new development, Ashabi took things a step further by presenting Portable with a platter of food at a private dinner. In the video, the couple were seated opposite each other in a well-decorated room with candles and colourful lights.

While Ashabi was well dressed, Portable was bare-chested as he marvelled at the array of dishes placed before him. There were varieties including turkey, rice, spaghetti, fried plantain, a cake and bottles of wine.

In the caption of the post, the budding actress explained that love requires effort because words alone cannot properly explain her love for Portable.

She wrote:

“There’s no love without actions ✊ words alone can’t interpret my love for you , I cherish & appreciate you Aridunnu mi more good years in good health joy & peace ✌️ 🤗🤗 Only you no plan B ✊”

See her video below:

Portable reacted to the kind gesture from Ashabi Simplei by praying for God to bless her. According to him, he considers her to be a wife. He also prayed for God not to separate them.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Ashabi hosts dinner for Portable’s birthday

Ashabi Simple’s grand gesture to Portable on his 31st birthday was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them gushed over the couple, others dropped funny comments:

Adetoun__xx said:

“Love Dey lalomi’s house na you Dey find Timini.”

Omotoshoomotayo6 said:

“Baby No 3 loading 😂😍. Happyyyy birthday to him o😍.”

Oyin_toh_kansola wrote:

“God when ❤️.”

Adunbarinsire1 said:

“Na why una wan use blue light blind me.”

Alakaba_toyinpeculiar wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️The romantic portable😂😂😂 I pray may e they be like this oo,we no won hear violence music and VN o.”

Dupeiriobekhai wrote:

“Carry go jare, better babe ...love is a beautiful thing if you find one 👏.”

Ennieola_oy said:

“This one na God forbid 🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂.”

_dposh said:

“Beautiful decoration👏tanatana warisi😂.”

Iamtemmylizzy said:

“And she's the most happiest person on earth today.”

Monalisa.stephen said:

“Portable is actually soft and romantic oo awww❤️.”

Fissy36 said:

“God abeg ooo I cover my husband with the blood of Jesus person wey go enter my home turn mi di alaimose God no let ahm enter my home.”

Oyinloyeadee said:

“Nobody do pass second wife for this life😂.”

Ashabi Simple appreciates Portable

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple, the baby mama of controversial musician Portable, wrote an appreciative message to her man.

The Yoruba actress recently celebrated her birthday and appeared overwhelmed by how the Brotherhood crooner marked her special day.

The young actress questioned whether any other man could make her as happy as he does, stating that she does not want to experience it from another man. Ashabi added that, despite their fights and flops, he was still the finest.

