Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun’s wedding, has continued to make social media headlines

After it was reported that the music star’s daughter got married at a private ceremony, more photos from the occasion were shared online

Several top stars were in attendance including Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and netizens reacted to the clips

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun’s wedding videos have continued to surface on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on how Ayomikun got married to her man, Oluwole, at a private ceremony. However, the union did not stay under the radar for long as videos started to emerge on social media.

In a new development, more clips from the beautiful ceremony surfaced online and it showed some of the fun displays at the wedding party. A few celebrities were also at the occasion including Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Fans react to video of Funke Akindele at Tope Alabi's daughter's wedding. Photos: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Tope Alabi shared a proud moment with her daughter, Ayomikun, on her wedding day. The gospel singer rocked a powder blue dress with a stoned cap on her head while the bride rocked a beautifully beaded white dress. They both had beautiful smiles on their faces:

See a video of Tope Alabi and her daughter rocking matching traditional outfits during their mother-and-daughter dance:

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was one of the celebrity guests at the private wedding. The Everybody Loves Jenifa star was seen rocking the aso-ebi of the day, a beautiful pink dress, as she danced and enjoyed herself at the party while onlookers made a video of her:

See videos of the bride and the bride's parents:

Fans react to clips from Tope Alabi’s daughter’s private wedding

The new photos and videos that surfaced online from Tope Alabi’s daughter’s private wedding had netizens talking:

Kikelom_adelaye_allu said:

“Congratulations ma The Good Lord will make this union fruitful in Jesus name 🙏.”

Official_fx_trader1 said:

“The type of union we should be seeing constantly.”

Winnieblaize wrote:

“😍😍😍This is so beautiful.”

Esteeuniquehairbeauty wrote:

“Congratulations to the new couple and to both families.”

Buksymayor07 said:

“Dear men, continue to do oriburuku you hear? They will replace you with someone else on the day you're supposed to be celebrating 😂.”

Tolagundoye2018 said:

“Congratulations ma, you will live long to reap the good fruits of your labour ma❤️.”

Kglowjewelry wrote:

“Funke is very well educated & she seems to understand her showbiz environment by carving a niche for herself .There must be set boundaries bn a very intensional person . She doesn't hv time for frivolities & she has her set goals, targets & objectives. She's a pure business woman who knows her onions. Focused & highly talented . Some wuld term it pride or arrogance . She totally won my heart when I learnt about her generosity towards colleagues who work wt her.”

Olowoone said:

“I just love funke with the healthy boundaries she created for herself, which some pple termed to b pride.”

Jummeeeconsult wrote:

“And they will he saying she doesn't support people.”

Ardehorlar01 said:

“She sees who sees her🙌👍as it should be👌✌️.”

Kingsshowinterior said:

“That woman I love so much in the movie industry... I no dey use her play at all❤️.”

Empress_tomi said:

“This is the legend that oniyoro lenu @opeyemifamakin called one actress😣😣Elenu shipoti 😏.”

Tope Alabi's husband walks step-daughter down the aisle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, and her father Soji Alabi spurred emotions from her wedding ceremony.

As news of the wedding spread, a heartwarming video of Soji Alabi and Ayomikun Alabi surfaced online.

In the clip, Soji gently held Ayomikun’s hand as they walked down the aisle, with her dazzling wedding gown shimmering.

