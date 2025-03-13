Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, has secretly gotten married according to reports making the rounds

It was gathered that the musician’s daughter tied the knot with her heartthrob at a private ceremony on March 12, 2025

Videos from the private ceremony made the rounds on social media and many netizens reacted to the viral clips

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, has reportedly gotten married to her man at a private ceremony.

According to reports, the music star’s daughter and her man, Oluwole, got married privately on March 12, 2025, with only a few close friends and family members being aware of the occasion.

Several videos from the private ceremony were finally exposed online and it showed the bride’s parents, the bridesmaids and other guests at the occasion.

In one video, the bride was seen kneeling in front of her parents as her mum, Tope Alabi, placed her arm on her and prayed for the union. Ayomikun was surrounded by her bridesmaids as this happened.

See the emotional display below:

In another video from the occasion, Tope Alabi was seen praying for her daughter’s bridesmaids and for their relationships to lead to marriage. She also gave them some advice. See the clip below:

A photo of the bride Ayomikun and her groom, Oluwole, also got exposed on social media:

Reactions as Tope Alabi’s daughter weds privately

The news of Tope Alabi’s daughter’s private wedding made the rounds on social media as videos from the occasion were exposed online. While some of them congratulated the couple, others kicked against their privacy being violated. A few others also guessed that the wedding was kept private because of the drama surrounding the bride’s biological father:

Iamadunniade01 said:

“Not a secret anymore 😂.”

Iyabumbum said:

“Why don’t you respect their privacy if they decided to make it private?”

Amyelitestrands said:

“They kept it private and you decided to unprivate it??”

Naija_beautyhub wrote:

“So happy for her.”

Hotinfotvtv said:

“The wedding was coded either because of the girl's dad, to prevent him from coming to the place cos he don cry out before for social media say e no get access to the girl or maybe prophet don tell them say make dem no make noise.”

Pep_lv said:

“It was private for a reason. I don’t see why you should help them and broadcast it.”

Florencefabrics_essentials said:

“Congratulations Ayomikun. Well brought up lady. Ur hubby is so lucky❤️.”

Genteel_events said:

“Her biological dad no dey there ...lessons to men to take care of their children ooo cos there is tomorrow.”

Samvidcouture said:

“Congratulations Auomikun! I'm so happy for you...being expecting this day. God bless Ur home 🙏.”

Tope Alabi's daughter graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that one of Tope Alabi's daughters, Deborah Alabi, graduated from Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

The convocation ceremony was held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, and it was a moment for the 53-year-old to share her wishes for her daughter.

She noted that her heart was filled with joy seeing her little daughter from yesterday all grown up and graduating from Covenant University with good grades.

