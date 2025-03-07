The celebrity lifestyle comes with a lot of expectations to live a certain way and to portray wealth and class

While some A-list artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and others can afford it, others may struggle to keep up

The Lamborghini luxury ride has trended online over the past week, and we'll be having a look at Nigerian celebrities who own one or two

Certain vehicles have become status symbols. One glance at the owner or rider, and you can tell what their economic value is.

While some prefer the exotic ones, others would rather go for a low-maintenance vehicle with parts that do not cost an arm and a leg.

Davido, Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy are among Nigerian celebrities who own Lamborghinis. Credit: @davido, @sophiaegbueje, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Speaking of low-maintenance cars, the Lamborghini is not on the list. The car has been said to cost north of N500 million. But suddenly, there has been a clamour for it, and this article takes a peek into the Nigerian celebrities who own Lamborghinis.

1. Davido bought his first Lamborghini in 2022

Popular Nigerian music star David 'Adeleke, aka Davido, owns a luxury Lamborghini Aventador ride. The Nigerian music star copped his in December 2021 but had it delivered in March 2022.

Omo Baba Olowo took to his Instagram stories to share the news with his fans. He posted a video of the expensive ride as it was being delivered to his residence at Banana Island, Lagos.

The car is estimated to be worth about N360 million. He is also said to own a Lamborghini Huracan.

2. Burna Boy cruises town with 2 Lamborghinis

Odogwu is not just a nickname. Burna Boy, whose birth name is Damini Ogulu, has been in the news a lot lately, and it's all because of a Lamborghini.

A Lagos socialite, Sophia Egbueje, had released a voice note where she made claims against Burna boy. According to her, the singer promised to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom favours.

Away from the Lambo drama, Burna boy is said to have not one, but two Lamborghinis; an SUV and an Urus, both in purple.

3. Sophia Egbueje takes delivery of her Lamborghini

Following her messy drama with Burna Boy over an alleged Lambo deal, Sophia showed Odogwu who the boss is as she shared a video of the arrival of her white Lamborghini.

Her gist quickly went viral as Sophia Egbueje let the world know that she bought it by herself as a clap back to Burna Boy's diss track.

4. Mercy Eke unveils her N500 million Lambo

Amid the Burna Boy and Sophia saga, Mercy decided it was time to unveil her newest achievement.

Mercy posted a clip that showed her rocking a black dress while standing in front of the orange Lamborghini and carrying a bouquet wrapped in matching orange paper. White and black balloons surrounded the car.

She also dedicated the car in her church before proceeding to pursue a course in a London school.

Mercy has been trending since she unveiled her orange Lamborghini. Credit: @officail_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

5. Patoranking owns a Lamborghini Urus

Nigerian dance hall sensation Patoranking has joined the Lamborghini owners' club, copping a sleek 2020 Lamborghini Urus.

To celebrate, he dropped a fun dance video on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his luxurious new whip.

6. Wizkid is also on the list of Lamborghini owners

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid or Starboy, is a music icon in Nigeria who has made a name for himself over the years.

It’s been reported that Wizkid charges millions of naira and thousands of dollars to perform at shows, which is no wonder he owns two Lamborghinis - an Urus and an Aventador.

Radiogad shares 'truth' about Mercy Eke's Lambo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke was criticised by media personality Radiogad, and he made troubling allegations against her.

Recall that the beauty influencer caused an online stir after unveiling her Lamborghini during Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s scandal.

In a recent video, Radio Gad disclosed who allegedly bought the new ride for the reality TV star as he made other messy claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng