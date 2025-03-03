Burna Boy's Lambo Lamba diss track is beginning to gain traction and popularity all over the internet

The song was birthed as a result of the singer's scandal with a popular Lagos big girl, Sophia Egbueje, whom he allegedly promised a Lamborghini

A new video circulating online saw the Grammy winner perform the freestyle at his Kenya show, triggering reactions from fans

Burna Boy, a Nigerian music star whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has been trending non-stop for days now across social media platforms.

If you have been following the story, you would recall that Legit.ng earlier reported a leaked tape where a popular Lagos baddie, Sophia, divulged all that transpired between her and Burna Boy.

Burna Boy performs his diss freestyle for Sophia at his Boston show. Credit: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, Burna Boy performed in Kenya and in Boston, where March 2 was declared Burna Boy Day. While dishing out an electrifying performance to the audience as usual, the Nigerian singer chipped in his latest freestyle, which was in response to Sophia's leaked voice note with her cousin.

Burna Boy lambo lamba freestyle goes viral online, as fans praise him. Credit: @burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

Netizens hail Burna Boy

He initially recorded the diss lines upon landing in Kenya on Friday, February 28, 2025. Little did we know that it would gain so much traction online. Fans are beginning to hail the singer's prowess.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Burna's diss freestyle

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@p_e_s_c_o_07 said:

"Most streamed African Artist ❤️🔥 That’s Burnaboy."

@2big_dy said:

"Who else noticed he went to perform in Kenya to shade Owerri Rick Ross ( bby mama dey Kenya)."

@asacares said:

"Yinmu! He disses and perform at his concerts riii! But when we switch things up the other way na him go first call popo o, cos why them carry Apki? 😂."

@smartfundz11 said:

"Burna is that guy for real."

@oomodadeola said:

"lol. Wetin Portable dey do on a steady. Not just freestyle, but a full record."

@ab_billion1313 said:

"Nah every freestyle dey start with Chollo 😂😂😂😂 that man nah bad influence 😂😂😂😂."

@skillo_z said:

"Man is nobody’s mate, Last Last wey suppose be break up song, turns out to be a hit."

@young_d_the_beast said:

"Which one is off the dome 😒Song that is on his next album is what u call freestyle. All the drama been for this song. He’s actually tryna get a a hit off another online drama. Like Last last 🤷🏾‍♂️So what’s new here?"

@lake_side03 said:

"Burna Boy has hacked the code for stage performance."

@innoskiduiyoshioria said:

"Make dis twitter guy go sleep self, if girl chop una tf na, cry go full everywhere."

