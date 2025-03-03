BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke has been criticised by media personality Radiogad as he made troubling allegations against her

Recall that the beauty influencer caused an online stir after unveiling her Lamborghini during Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s scandal

In a recent video, Radio Gad disclosed who allegedly bought the new ride for the reality TV star as he made other messy claims

Nigerian media personality Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, has made shocking claims about Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke and her new Lamborghini.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former BBNaija star unveiled her Lamborghini on social media amid Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s drama.

Recall that a voice call leaked, narrating how the Grammy winner allegedly reneged on his promise to buy Sophia a Lamborghini after a bedroom “meet and greet”.

As the Burna Boy and Sophia scandal took over social media, Mercy Eke decided it was time to announce that she had gotten a Lamborghini. The reality show star posted an unveiling video of the luxury ride.

Radiogad accuses Mercy Eke of sleeping with Alhaji

In a new video, radio host Radiogad stirred controversy amid the buzz surrounding Mercy Eke’s Lamborghini by claiming that a 70-year-old Alhaji from the north was the one who purchased the reality TV star's latest luxury car.

Radiogad stated that the Alhaji deals in gold and automobiles and happens to be Mercy’s highest playing client.

He also mentioned that the Hausa billionaire has seven wives and does not like to use condoms while fornicating.

The media personality further alleged that the Alhaji sponsored Mercy’s BBNaija victory and her BBL surgery and also bought the house she was living in Lekki.

He further went on to taunt Mercy and accused her of going to any lengths to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Watch his video below:

Radiogad's accusations against Mercy Eke trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chinenyeakusoba

"Be humble so she can dash u one of her luxurious cars 😂😂😂. My Mercy Lambo is MADE ."

dupenoma said:

"Omo this year go long oo."

da__mvp wrote:

"The 70 years old man wey no dey use condoms with 7 wives no get name?"

ohanyereodinaka321 wrote:

"Radiogad remains the best social media story teller."

omoyemmii said:

"I just like this guy. The way this guy mumu ehn! U no fit study am."

beautiful_onyinye_utonwa wrote:

"Abeg where i fit meet the alhaji? Abi na only people with big yansh ?asking allegedly oo."

p_e_s_c_o_07 said:

"The kind lawsuit them go fire you if you come back Nigeria ehh. Na u fit them."

raf.nlemohaa wrote:

"IT remain VDM to buy him own Lamborghini 😂. Vdm na top consultant for massaging full body."

blowmoney001 reacted:

"The 70 years old man no do promise & fail."

Pastor under fire over Mercy Eke's Lamborghini

Still on Mercy's new ride, Legit.ng reported that a video of the BBNaija star dedicating her newly acquired Lamborghini in church went viral.

Controversy trailed Mercy Eke's Lamborghini acquisition after rumours emerged that she only made part payment.

However, the pastor who dedicated Mercy Eke's new Lamborghini in church came under intense criticism as netizens shared what he should have done instead.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

