Ex-BBNaija star Mercy Eke has caused an online stir after unveiling her Lamborghini on Instagram

The socialite posted a video of the luxury vehicle amid her ex-bestie Sophia Egbueje’s drama with Burna Boy over a Lamborghini

Mercy Eke’s Lambo video made the rounds on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke has unveiled her Lamborghini on social media amid Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s drama.

Recall that the Grammy-winning musician with real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu made headlines after socialite Sophia Egbueje was heard speaking on a phone call about how the singer promised to pay for the Lamborghini she already wanted to buy.

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke unveils her Lambo amid Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje's drama. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @burnaboyworld, @sophiaegbueje

As the Burna and Sophia scandal took over social media, Mercy Eke decided it was time to announce that she had gotten a Lamborghini.

The reality show star posted an unveiling video of the luxury ride. The clip showed Mercy rocking a black dress while standing in front of the Orange Lamborghini and carrying a bouquet wrapped in matching orange paper. White and black balloons also surrounded the car.

Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje make headlines over Lamborghini promise. Photos: @Burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje

Mercy Eke posted the video with a caption explaining that people already saw it coming that she was going to get a Lambo. She wrote:

“LAMBO in a LAMBO☺️😉I know y’all saw this one coming, it was always a matter of when 🥰🥰 My Newest pet is finally here 💨.”

Reactions as Mercy Eke unveils Lambo

The video of Mercy Eke unveiling her Lamborghini amid Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s drama, drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some netizens felt it was strategic for Mercy to post her new ride amid her ex-bestie’s scandal with the Grammy-winning musician.

Glambysuay said:

“Today na today.”

Alexy_wines_and_spirit said:

“Pressssuureee😂 Congratulations Lamborghini Mercy❤️.”

Soniaquee_n wrote:

“Only one Lambo. My girl for life. She's such a babe.”

Iizzyyprince wrote:

“Na who dem really catch be thief.”

Majestyyvonne said:

“Congratulations to her 😂thats all they want cars.”

Quin_cia_ wrote:

“She posted it just right on time 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂na who them catch be really tif 😭.”

Ozi_oma_16 said:

“Sha it’s not hard work. So nobody should pressure anybody 😂.”

Nene_george wrote:

“Congrats to her but personally I’m not tapping because I don’t know the story behind it. Let no one pressure me abeg!!!!”

_oyiza said:

“What a perfect timing!!!!😂😂 I love her sense of humor tho.”

dustandsand.xy wrote:

“Money for hand, back for ground! Wisest of them all.”

Holarsenihot said:

“Yes finally, The only owner of the lambo.”

Femi Otedola hosts Burna Boy, Wizkid

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola, a businessman and major player in the energy sector of the Nigerian economy, shared an interesting post online.

The father of four made headlines on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after he shared some pictures with Nigerian music icons like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Cecil Hammond.

Femi Otedola stated that it was a privilege to host such bright minds and be able to juggle some ideas with them as regards Afrobeats.

