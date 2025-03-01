Sophia Egbueje has hit back at her critic in a unique way by taking delivery of her Lamborghini after being dragged

The socialite had claimed that Burna Boy wanted bedroom favour in exchange for a Lamborghini

She shared a video on her Instagram story to show how the car was shipped from an undisclosed location to her place

Controversial socialite, Sophia Egbueje, has taken delivery of her own Lamborghini amid her saga with singer Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities had reacted after Egbueje made a bold claim about her relationship with Burna Boy. Peller dragged her and rained curses on her over her demand.

Sophia Egbueje shares a video her baby. Photo credit@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

In a video on her Instagram story, she shared how the car was shipped down to her place.

According to her, the Lamborghini was not bought for her, but she bought it herself.

She gushed over her new whip and called it baby as she used an angry emoji in her caption.

Man unveils Sophia's Lamborghini

The wonder on wheel was kept atop a long truck that brought it from where it was bought.

A man was laughing as he unveiled what was covered with the car cover. He gave Sophia's fans a tour of how the car looked like and ensured that Lamborghini, which was written at the back, was visible for all to see.

How Sophia was dragged over her claim

It was not just celebrities, who reacted to the claims made by Sophia about Burna Boy. A fan of the singer known as Benny on X, formerly called Twitter also dragged her to filth.

Sophia Egbueje send message to her critics. Photo credit@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

He said that since the socialite was going to use her personal part to get a car, it was the means she would use to maintain as well.

Benny also shared a video of how Burna Boy was taking care of one of his Lamborghinis and claimed that the singer cherished the car a lot.

The social media user used a meme of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike to laugh at her.

Some other fans of the singer also showed their grievances in the way Sophia Egbueje came out to defame their favourite.

Burna Boy's reaction

Burna Boy was not left out among the people, who reacted to the video. He made a recording to laugh at the allegation levelled against him. He specially composed a song and danced hard with some of his aides at Sophia.

The music star said that Sophia was shouting just because he didn't buy her the Lamborghini.

Rare video of Burna Boy's garage surface

Legit.ng had reported that a video had shown what Burna Boy spends his hard-earned money on. It also showed how much he loves luxury whips.

Many were not surprised after seeing the fleet of cars in his garage, as the singer was never a loud or flamboyant man. Rather, he has been buying different whips worth billions of naira.

In the recording, he had up to twenty cars of different colours and brands. Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and other models were seen parked neatly in the car park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng