Tobi Makinde introduced his father, Pa Akinjimi Olufisayo Makinde, offering fans a rare peek into his personal life

The video featured veteran actor Jide Kosoko and Foluke Daramola, linking Tobi’s family moment to his thriving career in Nigeria’s film industry

The reveal has sparked curiosity about Makinde’s influence on Tobi, known for Jenifa’s Diary and co-directing Battle on Buka Street

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde, who is best known for his role as Timini in the Nigerian series Jenifa’s Diary, has given fans a rare glimpse into his personal life by unveiling his father, Akinjimi Olufisayo Makinde, in a charming video alongside Nollywood legend Jide Kosoko.

In the video shared via his verified Instagram handle, Tobi recognised his father as the reason he chose the path of filmmaking.

Makinde has risen to prominence through his works with Funke Akindele on Jenifa's Diary and co-directing the blockbuster Battle on Buka Street. This latest reveal offers a personal touch to his public persona, connecting his roots to his flourishing career.

Pa Makinde, rarely in the public space lately, is now in the spotlight as the father of one of Nigeria’s fast-rising talents, with fans speculating about the influence he may have had on Tobi’s journey from a child actor to a celebrated name.

Watch the video below:

Tobi Makinde's dad in movie with Jide Kosoko

The inclusion of Jide Kosoko, a veteran actor and Yoruba cinema icon, in the video shared by Tobi adds a layer of nostalgia and respect to the moment, bridging generations of Nollywood talents. While details about Pa Makinde remain scarce, the video has ignited curiosity and admiration, with many praising Tobi for honouring his family while thriving in the entertainment world.

Tobi Makinde says his dad, Pa Akinjimi Olufisayo Makinde, inspired him into acting. Photo credit @tobimakinde Source: Instagram

Also spotted in the video is Foluke Daramola, who many noticed her beauty as a young actress. Some could not believe she was once that slim and pretty compared to her present look.

Nigerian rising actor Tomiwa Tegbe reacted via his verified Instagram page. Tegbe said:

"Was privileged to share the screen with him over a decade ago and he looked out for me on set when he didn’t even have to ❤️, a great man 🙌🙌. He fine pass you 😌"

Fans react to video of Tobi Makinde's dad

@georgethunder_ said;

No wonder my papa nah soldier nah why any small thing fight😢

@lanroo_kitchen said;

Wow, you look so much like him. God will continue to keep, bless, and uphold you both. Keep soaring high!😍😍😍😍😍

@dimpledrock said;

Oh Wow so this is your dad 😃…Now I see where you got the amazing skills from 👏👏👏

@salaimon_hassan said;

Omo the resemblance

teepsyorganicskincare said;

Wow! "My name is Kofoworola Baker." I forgot the woman that acted that scene handle on IG , i am following her . I love the way she speaks. Palace on AIT in the evening, that is fantastic. Amazing! 👏👏👏👏👏

@omokehinde.oo said;

Wow. This is commendable, well-done. A chip off the old block 😊. Sis Foluke Daramola, actor par excellence 😍, she's been acting it from wayyyy back. Legendary!

@tobi_ajayi said;

We celebrate papa today. A very good man indeed. I also remember auditions he drove us to that we had to wake up super early. Story plenty! We love you papa Makinde ❤️

More on Tobi Makinde's movie projects

Tobi Makinde has worked on several captivating projects produced and/or directed by Funke Akindele, showcasing his versatility in Nollywood. These include The Missing Piece (2018), where he played Michael in a dramatic thriller and served as assistant director; My Siblings and I (2018), portraying Samson in a comedy TV series while assisting in direction; Aiyetoro Town (2019), featuring as Timini in a sitcom TV series and contributing as assistant director; Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), playing AY Pomping in a crime comedy drama co-directed by Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello; Jenifa on Lockdown (2021), reprising Timini in a sitcom web series; Battle on Buka Street (2022), marking his cinematic directorial debut alongside Funke Akindele in a drama; She Must Be Obeyed (2023), appearing as Jay Jay in a drama limited series while assisting in direction; A Tribe Called Judah (2023), portraying Shina Judah in a drama directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu; and Everybody Loves Jenifa (2024), returning as Timini.

Other Tobi Makinde movies include Unmendable (2020), where he played Kitan in a drama; Catfish (2020), where he featured as Nola in a crime drama while serving as Assistant Director; and 3 Working Days (2024), a drama directed by Ikechukwu Jerry Ossai.

Tobi Makinde's working relationship with Funke Akindele

In an interview with Legit.ng in 2024, Makinde revealed that he wished to be like Funke Akindele, hinting that working with the award-winning actress and movie producer has been a learning curve.

He applauded the Nigerian actress, saying she knows her onions and reveals he's following that path because the success she has made is outstanding.

He added, "I also want to be like her. I want to be celebrated as she is being celebrated today."

