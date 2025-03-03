Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya, made it to the frontline of blogs after a long hiatus

The renowned industrialist was spotted in his luxury mansion in Milan, Italy and showed off eye-catching corners of his home

Terry Waya went on to show off his body while donning white shorts around his gigantic Jacuzzi, triggering hot takes online

Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya, has spurred reactions online following his recent post.

In recent footage that made its way online, the billionaire was seen displaying his opulent multimillion Naira mansion in Milan, Italy.

The viral video captured the flamboyant businessman shirtless as he proudly showed the stunning features of his luxurious home.

Terry Waya went on to consciously show the content of his chest and pot belly while wearing white shorts, stirring social media users.

The film depicts the gorgeous residence, which exudes elegance and high-end interior designs, conveying the depth of their wealth.

See his video below:

In a previous report, Terry Waya buzzed the internet with a different view of his luxury Milan home.

The billionaire was elated to share the glittering, regal fittings and furniture he used to beautify the interiors of his mansion.

In the clip that has since caught the attention of many, Kidd’s dad was first spotted in this living room as he directed the man behind the camera to his dazzling Jacuzzi shower room and the brightly lit passage connecting to other rooms in the mansion.

Another clip showed the business mogul’s magnificent master’s bedroom, which contained one of the largest family-size bed frames adorned in deluxe white sheets.

Asake’s Lonely at the Top played in the background of the clip shared on Mr Terry’s page. In his post, the billionaire mentioned that he had no time for side talks because he is strictly thinking about how to make money.

Internet users react to Kiddwaya’s dad’s video

Terry Waya's video sparked conversation around the viral Lamborghini scandals, and netizens poked him.

See their receptions below:

mustyandres said:

"I never see this man for workplace before. January to December na Enjoyment."

special_force_empaire wrote:

"Na this man buy that lambo after first lambo client failed BURNA."

tianobeautyspa said:

"No be me go advice big man to workout before una go say I poor."

shidaladiva wrote:

"Lamborghini daddy."

yorubaboi_ reacted:

"Oya if you want lambo truck come and line up by the left here….those that want house oya line up to the right."

dr.yankkee said:

"Na this man de buy lambo easily ..just rub that belle."

reankas wrote:

"Na person leak this video or na ehn leak am?"

tholar_2 said:

"I wan sell my ifitness membership… I no do again… see belle nah… who 6 packs epp abeg."

ozioma_electronics wrote:

"This man really planned his retirement I want to be like him when I get to his age."

house.ofmela said:

"At this age ? Mbanu Odogwu this type of validation is not for you biko."

callme_clarasimdi wrote:

If you aren’t rich don’t even bother commenting. Cause Wetin poor man Dey find for rich man business? Zuzu we lazy okenyes 🤦🏽‍♀️

