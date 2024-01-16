An X user has given a review of Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah after she watched it

She compared it to another film titled 'A Breath of Life' and said that Akindele's film was overhyped

The fan gave 'Breath of life nine out of ten while she awarded four marks to Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah'

A social media user known by the name "The Foundational Igbo Woman" on X has given her two cents about Funke Akindele's latest movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' and another film produced by Eku Edewor and directed by BB Sasore.

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had smashed box office records as the first film maker to rake in a billion from a cinema movie.

Fans slams Funke Akindele over movie, 'A Tribe called Judah'. Photo credit @funkejenfaakindele/@ekuedwor

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the fans said she had watched the two movies and she went ahead to rate them while scoring them according to their performance.

According to her,' A Tribe Called Judah' made by the award winning actress was highly overrated. She said she was confused after seeing the movie because she didn't see it as one deserving all the accolades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Foundational Igbo Woman further stated that if not for money laundering, how would the film make the numbers people have been screaming about?

X user compares Eku Edewor to Funke Akindele's films

Making a comparison between the two films, Foundational Igbo Woman said that she would score Funke Akindele's movie. four while Edewor's film would score nine.

The X user also added that 'Breath of life' was very interesting when compared to 'A tribe Called Judah'.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Foundational Igbo Woman. Here are some of the comments below:

@Sengodson:

"Breath of life is really amazing, great storyline."

@iamaltoclef:

"Breathe of life is not getting enough attention. That movie is 10/10."

@EjodamenJunior:

"Breath of life was not released in the cinemas. It was only released on prime."

@eazymovic

"Breath of Life is Nice. But there are some errors in Breath of Life. 1. In 1968, the Bajaj motorcycles they used were not produced during that year. 2. In 2003, the plate numbers attached to Benz were not introduced until 2011 & so on. 8/10 for Nollywood standard."

@SuleOlivia:

"It’s the way you people condemn people’s work for me, your problem is Funke's mum is Igbo and she’s Yoruba you didn’t learn other lessons from it. The movie is not over hyped, it has a great story line same as breath of life. But are amazing in their own way."

@Mario_Sneh:

"Saw tribe of Judah and was imagining where the hype was coming from…the movie was overly hyped."

@M0risT_T:

"How do I explain that I just finished seeing the movie and lord knows I used fast forward murder the feem."

@olumide_idris:

"I’m never falling for any of their gimmick stuff again. Not since after Buka street. I don’t care if they did 10 trillion in revenue and views. It’s precisely because of these silly hypes they won’t improve their storytelling game."

@ChairmanAllDway:

"I think the issue you have is comparing two of them together when you should not have. One is a Prime movie, the other is in the cinemas. One did not value its product, hence didn’t spend much on pr and advertising while Funke believed in her craft and spend millions in the cinema."

@D_lone_wolf_:

"I didn't mind A Tribe called Judah. I loved the movie, but not as much as Breath of Life. A Tribe called Judah, in my opinion, tried to promote the diversity of the various Nigerian tribes; showing us in a way that despite our differences, we all come from one source."

Funke Akindele celebrates the success of 'Battle on Buka Street'

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had marked the success of her film 'Battle of Buka Street' after it made a new record in the cinema.

The movie had emerged as the highest-grossing box office movie of 2022.

The filmmaker thanked everyone who helped her achieve her feat as she also celebrated all the hard work put into making the flick.

Source: Legit.ng